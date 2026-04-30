Photo by Anadolu / Getty Images

The Lakers missed on their second match point, falling 99–93 to the Houston Rockets at home.

With the series now at 3–2, they’ll have another chance to close it out on Friday. But this one will be even tougher, on the road against a young Rockets team that is starting to find comfort and gain confidence, even getting cocky and thinking they are the better team.

After the Lakers surprised everyone by jumping on Houston and winning the first three games, it may have looked like the Rockets would collapse and the Lakers would cruise into the second round.

But this series was never supposed to be easy, and now we see why. The Rockets, even without Kevin Durant, are an athletic, long, and physical team that makes most opponents uncomfortable—and they’re starting to do exactly that in this series.

The bad news is that even with Austin Reaves making his anticipated return, the concerning trends from the last couple of games continued to linger. The main problems remain unsolved.

The good news is there’s still no need to panic. The Lakers still have two more chances to close this out and avoid becoming the first team to lose a 3–0 lead.

Today’s notes:

Offense still in free fall 📉 Shooting regression on both sides Austin Reaves returns in a tough situation (🎞️VIDEO) Another great Ayton game goes to waste (🎞️VIDEO) Kennard, bench struggles as rotations shorten

1-Offense still in free fall 📉

The Lakers defense has been good enough for them to win for most of this series. Well, at least to win a normal type of game, not this 90s-style, low-scoring, most possessions in the mud type of game the Rockets have turned it into over the last couple of games. After the hot, what some of us warned was an outlier shooting in the first couple of games, the Lakers offense just can’t find ways to score at even an average rate anymore.

There are two main issues that keep showing up. The first one is turnovers. The Lakers had 15 of them last night, and 15 or more in every game of the series. They remain the team with the highest turnover rate in the playoffs.

The second one is the shot profile, more specifically the inability to generate, and now also convert, three-point looks. The Lakers have the lowest three-point frequency among all teams in the playoffs, an issue they somewhat compensated for early in the series with shotmaking. In the last two games, however, they made only seven and five threes, which is very hard to overcome in a modern NBA game.