Photo by Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images

Third time’s the charm.

After two failed attempts, the Lakers finally took care of business, closing the series 4–2 with a convincing 98–78, end-to-end win over the Rockets. What briefly looked like a shift in momentum after Games 4 and 5 quickly flipped back. The Lakers once again looked like the more experienced, composed, and better-prepared team, while Ime Udoka’s group ran out of ideas against a locked-in defense.

Before getting into the details of the game or the next series, let me pause for a moment. No matter how the Rockets looked in this matchup, this was a meaningful win for the Lakers, a strong exclamation point on a successful season. One that many saw as a gap year, a transitional season. Instead, despite injuries and constant turmoil, JJ Redick and his team won 53 games and now a playoff series.

For Redick especially, as one of the rare long-term building blocks, getting his first career playoff series win matters, and hopefully it is the first of many.

Now, if this is the first of many for Redick, it could be one of the last in a career full of them for LeBron James. Seeing him lead the team to postseason success at this stage of his career is special, no matter how small this step might seem in the grand scheme of his illustrious career.

The Lakers caught another break last night when RJ Barrett hit a game-winner with a lucky bounce, forcing a Game 7 between the Raptors and the Cavaliers on Sunday. That means two extra days of rest before the second round, where the Lakers open against the reigning champions, in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. They will need every extra day they can get. A Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led offense is light years apart from anything Reed Sheppard, Alperen Sengun and the Rockets could throw at them.

Today’s notes:

Prologue: Determined to finish the job

LeBron leading the early, decisive charge (🎞️VIDEO) Board man gets paid: Deandre Ayton’s resurrection (🎞️VIDEO) Another Marcus Smart defensive playmaking masterclass (🎞️VIDEO) Rui Hachimura as THE shooting edge (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves brings downhill pressure (🎞️VIDEO)

Bonus notes: on Kennard, Hayes and LaRavia

Prologue: Determined to finish the job

Before Game 5, Redick talked about how difficult the final “kill” in a series can be. He also noted that his team lacked the necessary attention to detail in the previous two games, especially Game 5. Last night, they responded with their most complete performance of the series, in focus, effort, and execution.

The Lakers fixed the two problems that had them losing the possession battle for most of the series. They took care of the ball, posting their lowest turnover rate of the series, and then gave the Rockets a taste of their own medicine by dominating the glass on both ends.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

The Lakers played with laser-like focus and won in the two areas that are the bread and butter of the Rockets. Add some clear individual brilliance, and it results in a decisive closeout win.