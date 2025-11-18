Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

Tonight might finally be the night.

After missing the first 14 games with right-leg sciatica, LeBron James could return to the lineup. The Lakers held their first practice of the season with every player on the roster participating. Gabe Vincent and LeBron James are both listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.

The Lakers just entered a rare rest week with only two games against the Jazz, so the timing couldn’t be better to reintegrate LeBron. This is the perfect window to test a new starting five, figure out the rest of what has suddenly become a crowded rotation, and use the extra off days to analyze, plan, and get real practice time.

Programming note: I’m only doing one Jazz preview this week since the Lakers play Utah twice, but I’ll have game observations for both matchups. I’ll also try to put together a broader analysis piece later in the week during this rare schedule break.

This preview is written with the assumption that LeBron plays tonight. Even if he doesn’t and pushes his return to Sunday, most of what follows will still apply to the second matchup.

Lakers (10-4) vs Jazz (5-8) game facts

Rest: LAL on 2 days of rest; UTA on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 15th in Point Diff (+1.9), UTA 22nd in Point Diff (-3.6)

LAL vs UTA 2024-25 record: 3-1

LAL injuries: LeBron James (questionable), Gabe Vincent (questionable)

UTA injuries: Walker Kessler (OUT), Georges Niang (OUT), Taylor Hendricks (questionable), Kyle Filipowski (questionable), Kyle Anderson (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Austin Reaves (G), Rui Hachimura (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber

UTA projected starting five: Keyonte George (G), Svi Mykhailiuk (F), Ace Bailey (F), Lauri Markkanen (F), Jusuf Nurkić (C)

UTA key reserves: Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks, Kevin Love, Cody Williams

UTA rotation:

Key storyline: What is the new starting five?

LeBron’s potential return is obviously the headline. How does he look, how quickly does the team find its rhythm again, and how smoothly can they reintegrate such an important piece?

I’m not too worried about the fit. He’s one of the best and smartest players of all time, and we already saw last year how well the Dončić–James–Reaves “triangle” attack worked on certain nights. At its best, it was a matchup nightmare for opponents.

The real question is who fills the fifth starting spot once James returns. Injuries delayed this decision, but with a healthy roster we’ll finally see which way Redick leans. My guess is he sticks with Rui Hachimura, who was a key contributor to the 10–4 start. But the questions about defensive fit and perimeter resistance should at least make Redick consider Marcus Smart.

Lakers on offense | Jazz on defense

Adding James to an already impressive arsenal built around Dončić, Reaves, and two strong finishers in Hachimura and Deandre Ayton should be too much for a bottom-ten Jazz defense to handle. Utah lost its defensive anchor, Walker Kessler, for the rest of the season, and their best option to guard Dončić, Taylor Hendricks, has missed the last four games with a strained right hamstring and is questionable for tonight.