The Lakers head into Philadelphia looking to close a tough Eastern Conference road trip the right way and avoid their first back-to-back losses of the season.

The legs will be heavy as this will be their third game in four days, but help is on the way with Luka Dončić rejoining the team after traveling to Slovenia for the birth of his second daughter. The Sixers won’t be an easy out, riding a three-game winning streak, yet they also aren’t an upper-tier opponent. In many ways Philly is the definition of league-average this season, sitting 15th in net rating, 15th on offense, and 12th on defense. The challenge for the Lakers is that despite their 16–6 record, their point differential places them right in the same neighborhood as the Sixers, only one spot above them, so they should not take any game lightly.

LeBron James is listed as questionable for the Lakers, as are Joel Embiid and Paul George for the Sixers. If I had to guess, Paul George is likely to play, while with Embiid it always feels up in the air until the last moment.

Lakers (16-6) @ 76ers (13-9) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; PHI on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 14th in Point Diff (+2.4), PHI 15th in Point Diff (+1.5)

LAL vs PHI 2024-25 record: 1-1

LAL injuries: LeBron James (questionable), Marcus Smart (OUT)

PHI injuries: Joel Embiid (questionable), Paul George(questionable), Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT), Trendon Watford (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Austin Reaves (G), Rui Hachimura (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Jake LaRavia, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber

PHI projected starting five: Tyrese Maxey (G), VJ Edgecombe (G), Dominick Barlow (F), Paul George (F), Joel Embiid (C)

PHI key reserves: Quentin Grimes, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond, Adem Bona, Jabari Walker, Justin Edwards

PHI rotation:

Key storyline: Can the Lakers catch up to Tyrese Maxey?

With Embiid dealing with physical struggles, the Sixers have officially become Tyrese Maxey’s team. The 6’2” speed blur is the league’s third-leading scorer at 31.6 points per game while also averaging 7.1 assists. Maxey might be the fastest downhill guard in the NBA, and containing his drives will be one of the Lakers’ biggest challenges. If LeBron James plays, Austin Reaves will likely take the opening assignment, with Gabe Vincent the designated Maxey defender off the bench while Marcus Smart remains out.

Speed has been one of the Lakers’ most glaring issues, so their help schemes will need to be sharp against Maxey. Philadelphia is not only about one explosive guard either, as VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Jared McCain give them a dangerous and fast perimeter group. Regardless of the surrounding talent, winning the non-Maxey minutes will be critical since the Sixers have been outscored by 9.2 points per 100 possessions this season when their leading scorer sits.

Lakers on offense | 76ers on defense