This is the second Battle of L.A. of the season, but it comes with a very different feel. Two teams from the same city arrive here from completely opposite places. Despite a defense that has struggled to find consistency and a rotation stretched thin by absences, the Lakers keep winning. At 19–7, they remain one of the early surprise stories of the season and enter this matchup looking to make it three in a row.

The Clippers’ struggles, on the other hand, have only deepened since the last matchup. Since then, they have won just once in nine games and enter this one on a five-game losing streak, all while dealing with the controversy surrounding Chris Paul’s removal from the team. Each loss comes with added scrutiny, especially with the league watching closely as their unprotected pick is set to convey to the Thunder at the end of the season.

However, despite the state of the Clippers, this game won’t come easy. The Lakers will be undermanned, still without Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Gabe Vincent, with Rui Hachimura listed as questionable. That is potentially half of their top-eight rotation players.

Luka Dončić against the Clippers is always a fun affair that typically comes with fireworks. He had 43/13/9 in the first matchup and now enters his first game at Intuit Dome coming off a similar explosion in his last outing against the Jazz.

Lakers (19-7) @ Clippers (6-21) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; LAC on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 12th in Point Diff (+2.0), LAC 24th in Point Diff (-7.2)

LAL vs LAC 2025-26 record: Lakers lead 1-0 (see game observations here)

LAL injuries: Austin Reaves (OUT), Deandre Ayton (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT), Rui Hachimura (questionable)

LAC injuries: Bradley Beal (OUT), Derrick Jones Jr. (OUT), Chris Paul (OUT), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Rui Hachimura (F), LeBron James (F), Jaxson Hayes (C)

LAL key reserves: Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr.

LAC projected starting five: James Harden (G), Kris Dunn (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), John Collins (F), Ivica Zubac (C)

LAC key reserves: Nicolas Batum, Kobe Sanders, Bogdan Bogdanović, Jordan Miller, Kobe Brown

LAC rotation:

Key storyline: Can the Lakers fight Zubac and size with pressure and grit?

Like in the first matchup, the Lakers will be without Deandre Ayton, meaning one of their key challenges will again be how to handle Croatian big man Ivica Zubac. Jaxson Hayes’ lack of bulk showed against Jusuf Nurkić in the last game, though the Bosnian center struggled to fully punish the Lakers, missing seven of his 11 free throws. Zubac presents a much tougher matchup, with a more reliable post game and a stronger pick-and-roll partner in James Harden.

JJ Redick leaned back into small ball during the 26 minutes Jaxson Hayes was off the floor against the Jazz, with Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt filling in as the small-ball centers. The Lakers flipped the game in those minutes with increased defensive activity and more switchable lineups, and that might be the recipe again tonight. Pressure Harden, double Zubac on the block, fly around on rotations, and disrupt passing lanes against a team that currently has a critical flaw: the Clippers rank last in the NBA in both turnover rate and transition defense.

The Lakers are not an elite pressure or transition team, but they have shown this season that they can do both against bad teams. The Clippers have been a low-effort team, so going all-in on banshees, pressing, running, and winning the hustle game against a demoralized and disconnected opponent should be the motto tonight.

Lakers on offense | Clippers on defense

Without Reaves, and potentially two other key starters, the Lakers will depend heavily on Dončić and on him making his imprint on the game early. Tyronn Lue opened the last matchup with Zubac in drop coverage against Dončić, and Luka immediately went off, scoring 24 points in the first quarter while opening the game by knocking down his first three three-point attempts. Lue later tried to close the dam by blitzing and doubling, but the Lakers punished one of the worst defenses in the NBA in 4-on-3 situations, with Hayes making several key plays in the fourth quarter as the short-roll decision maker.

Without Ayton, Reaves, and potentially Hachimura, Lue may opt for a more aggressive plan against Dončić from the get-go. Regardless, the Lakers will need another dominant performance from their superstar. Dončić’s matchups with Kris Dunn, who is likely to be his primary defender again, are always chippy, and Dunn remains the only Clippers player capable of offering any real resistance against him.

The other key player will be LeBron James. After a prolonged absence and a slow start, James has returned to a form and role we saw toward the end of last season. James is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over his last four games. More importantly, he is doing it while seamlessly flipping between roles, from punishing help and teams loading up on Dončić, to playmaking out of the post, serving as a connector with his passing, and pushing the pace while thriving in transition. Without Reaves, all of that will be required again tonight, with James and Dončić taking turns identifying and punishing the weakest links in the Clippers’ suspect defense.

Clippers on offense | Lakers on defense

This is where the Lakers could run into problems. Despite a recent defensive emphasis in practice, the first-half defense against the Jazz was still disappointing. The Clippers have three pressure points capable of collapsing the Lakers’ defense and forcing help: Harden pick-and-rolls, Zubac post-ups, and Leonard isolations on the wing. In the first matchup, the Lakers struggled most with the first, but held up well against the other two. As outlined in the key storyline section, it would be encouraging to see the Lakers open the game with physicality and pressure, playing a more defense-and-hustle-minded rotation.

Despite having three pressure points, the Clippers are not good at connecting the gaps they create. Outside of Harden, they lack high-level passers. John Collins, Dunn, and rookie Kobe Sanders are not strong decision-makers, which opens the door for the Lakers to force them into punishing a scrambling defense and to rely on the banshees to create deflections and turnovers.

The pressure should ramp up even further when Harden is off the floor, and, like in the first matchup, the Lakers need to capitalize during those stretches. The Clippers’ offense has been a mess without Harden, scoring just 103.1 points per 100 possessions in those lineups.

Final thoughts

The Lakers have largely taken care of business against bad teams, going 12–2 against opponents below .500, even if it has often come in uninspiring fashion. They tend to let inferior teams hang around longer than necessary before flipping the switch late and finishing the job. The first matchup against the Clippers was one of the clearer and more decisive wins of the season, but repeating that tonight will be more difficult with several key absences.

Still, while the point differential and overall play may not yet scream contender, the ability to keep winning while cycling through missing contributors is a sign of a good team, and tonight offers another chance to prove that.