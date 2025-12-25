Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Merry Christmas! Hard to beat a holiday filled with NBA basketball, especially with the Lakers on the main stage hosting the Rockets.

There is more good news: Luka Dončić is expected to play after missing the last game with a lower leg contusion, as is Rui Hachimura, so both the Lakers and the Rockets should have their main players available.

This should be a fun matchup between two teams sitting neck and neck in the standings, but with almost opposite advanced profiles. Houston has been one of the league’s best teams by point differential all season. At +8.7, the Rockets rank second in the NBA, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder. And yet, they’ve also been the league’s most high-profile underachievers late in games. Houston is just 6–8 in clutch situations, with four of those losses coming in overtime. Three overtime losses have come in their last five games, and eight of their ten total losses this season have been decided in the clutch. So far, the clutch process has been too much Alperen Sengun, and too little Kevin Durant, who was brought in to provide shotmaking when things get tight. The result is a league-worst -2.9 win differential—nearly three fewer wins than expected based on how dominant their point margins have been. The Lakers, on the other end, have made their money in the clutch, where they are a league-best 10–0 and own the NBA’s top +4.9 win differential.

So, you could say this is a battle between the league’s biggest underachievers and overachievers.

That shouldn’t matter too much tonight, as both teams have a lot to prove and redeem themselves. Both have been struggling lately, especially on defense, with both coaches questioning their teams’ effort. Over the last three weeks, the Lakers are 3–3, with their defensive struggles well documented. They rank 27th defensively over that stretch. The Rockets’ defensive collapse is much more surprising. They are 2–5 over the same stretch and rank even lower, 28th on defense, after Ime Udoka’s squad was the league’s second-best defensive team before that.

Lakers (19-9) vs Rockets (17-10) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; HOU on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 16th in Point Diff (+0.4), HOU 2nd in Point Diff (+8.7)

LAL vs HOU 2024-25 record: 2-1

LAL injuries: Luka Dončić (questionable), Jaxson Hayes (questionable), Gabe Vincent (OUT), Rui Hachimura (probable)

HOU injuries: Fred VanVleet (OUT), Alperen Sengun (questionable), Dorian Finney-Smith (questionable), Jae’Sean Tate (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Austin Reaves (G), Rui Hachimura (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr., Adou Thiero

HOU projected starting five: Amen Thompson (G), Josh Okogie (G), Kevin Durant (F), Jabari Smith Jr. (F), Alperen Sengun (C)

HOU key reserves: Reed Sheppard, Steven Adams, Tari Eason, Aaron Holiday, Clint Capela

HOU rotation:

Key storyline: How will the Lakers handle another long and very physical team?