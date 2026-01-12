Photo by Eric Thayer / Getty Images

The Lakers opened 2026 with three straight wins, but spoiled the start with two consecutive losses against the Spurs and the Bucks. The latest one, in particular, left a sour taste. Late-game breakdowns down the stretch resulted in the first clutch loss of the season, and it was also one of Luka Dončić’s worst games of the year. Dončić’s latest nemesis, Dennis Schröder—who was just suspended following a post-game altercation after their last matchup—won’t play tonight. Still, motivation shouldn’t be an issue, as Dončić and the Lakers will be eager to avoid a three-game losing streak.

The Kings, who hold the third-worst record and the second-worst point differential in the league, will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but with a bit of momentum after snapping a seven-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets last night.

Lakers (23-13) @ Kings (9-30) game facts

Rest: LAL on 2 days of rest; SAC on 0 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 16th in Point Diff (-0.4), SAC 29th in Point Diff (-11.0)

LAL vs SAC 2025-26 record: 2-0 (see Game 3 observations here, see Game 30 observations here)

LAL injuries: Austin Reaves (OUT), Adou Thiero (OUT)

SAC injuries: Domantas Sabonis (OUT), Keegan Murray (OUT), Dennis Schröder (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Jake LaRavia (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Nick Smith Jr., Dalton Knecht

SAC projected starting five: Zach LaVine (G), Russell Westbrook (G), DeMar DeRozan (F), Precious Achiuwa (F), Maxime Raynaud (C)

SAC key reserves: Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, Keon Ellis, Drew Eubanks

SAC rotation:

Key storyline: how will Luka and the Lakers respond, and how will the new rotation look?