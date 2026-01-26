Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

After a win in Luka’s return to Dallas, the Lakers continue their road trip east with a stop in Chicago against a Bulls team that has quietly caught fire, winning four straight games.

It’s a tricky matchup, arguably even an unfavorable one, for the Lakers (more on that later), but also one with plenty of interesting angles beyond the game itself. For those who may have missed it, I’ve slightly tweaked the game preview format by adding deeper dives on opposing players who could be intriguing trade deadline or summer targets, and this Bulls roster has a couple of names worth watching.

One quick note: I’ll be recording a local NBA podcast tomorrow morning, so game observations will be published a bit later than usual.

Lakers (27-17) @ Bulls (23-22) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; CHI on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 16th in Point Diff (-0.3), CHI 20th in Point Diff (-1.3)

LAL vs CHI 2024-25 record: 0-2

LAL injuries: Austin Reaves (OUT), Jake LaRavia (questionable), Adou Thiero (OUT)

CHI injuries: Zach Collins (OUT), Tre Jones (doubtful)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Jake LaRavia (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme

CHI projected starting five: Coby White (G), Isaac Okoro (F), Matas Buzelis (F), Jalen Smith (F), Nikola Vučević (C)

CHI key reserves: Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Patrick Williams

CHI rotation:

What makes the Bulls a difficult matchup tonight?