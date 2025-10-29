Photo by Eric Thayer / Getty Images

The Lakers face the Timberwolves for the second time in less than a week, this time on the road at the Target Center. A lot has changed since last Friday, when the Lakers picked up their first signature win of the season with an impressive showing against Minnesota. Luka Dončić sprained his left finger in the opening minutes of that matchup but still scorched the Wolves for 49 points. He hasn’t played since and is expected to miss at least a couple more games. The Lakers’ injury luck didn’t stop there — Gabe Vincent is out with a severe ankle sprain, while Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes are listed as questionable (EDIT: Smart was downgraded to OUT, and Hayes will be available).

On the other side, Minnesota will also be without its star, as Anthony Edwards suffered a right hamstring strain in the following game against the Pacers and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Despite being undermanned, both teams should be motivated, each sitting at 2–2 and looking to avoid their first consecutive losses of the season. It’s still early, but another win for the Lakers would already clinch the tiebreaker with the Wolves, something that could come in handy in a very competitive Western Conference.

Lakers (2-2) @ Timberwolves (2-2) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; MIN on 1 day of rest

LAL vs MIN 2025-26 record: 1-0

LAL injuries: LeBron James (OUT), Luka Dončić (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT), Adou Thiero (OUT), Maxi Kleber (OUT), Marcus Smart (OUT)

MIN injuries: Anthony Edwards (OUT), Jaylen Clark (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Austin Reaves (G), Jake LaRavia (F), Rui Hachimura (F), Jarred Vanderbilt (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Dalton Knecht, Jaxon Hayes, Nick Smith Jr., Bronny James

MIN projected starting five: Mike Conley (G), Donte DiVincenzo (G), Jaden McDaniels (F), Julius Randle (F), Rudy Gobert (C)

MIN key reserves: Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr., Bones Hyland, Rob Dillingham

MIN rotation:

Key storyline: Can Austin Reaves keep proving he’s the best player on the floor?

Since Dončić went down, Austin Reaves has replicated the Slovenian superstar’s out-of-this-world production from the first two games of the season, when Luka averaged 46 points per game. Reaves has scored 51 and 41 in his first two games without Dončić as the primary option. The Lakers can’t expect Reaves to score 40-plus every night, but to win this one, they’ll probably need him to be the most impactful player on the floor again. The Timberwolves are struggling to defend dominant ball-handlers and pick-and-roll actions. After Dončić scorched them for 49, Jamal Murray dropped 43 on them in their last game, prompting Chris Finch to challenge his two key defenders.

source: Jon Krawczynski post on X

Reaves, with the help of Deandre Ayton’s screening, proved to be an unsolvable riddle for the Blazers defense with Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan, a very similar combo to Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert, and hopefully he can continue his dominant play.

Lakers on offense | Timberwolves on defense

I’m introducing back the offensive and defensive Four Factors rankings (check this to learn more about Four Factors) in my previews. Four games is a small sample, so take these early rankings with a grain of salt, but as the season progresses they’ll provide an interesting insight into how the Lakers and their opponents fare in key factors and their strengths and weaknesses on both ends.