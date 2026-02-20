Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

After what felt like the longest eight-day midseason break, Lakers basketball is finally back. The pause is over, and now comes a very busy stretch, less than two months packed with games until the end of the regular season. The Lakers will play 28 games in 52 days after the break, including five back-to-backs.

Because of snow in Vienna, I am stuck at Oslo airport with time to kill. The upside is that I got extra time to watch Clippers–Nuggets, so you get a slightly more extensive preview today.

The key storyline going into this restart is the health of Luka Dončić and the state of his hamstring. JJ Redick confirmed that both Dončić and Austin Reaves had a full practice yesterday. Both were back in their usual playful and upbeat mood, and more importantly, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the post All-Star stretch fully healthy for the first time this season. That is something we simply have not seen so far.

The first opponent out of the break is the familiar one. The Los Angeles Clippers. The cross-town rivals took the last two meetings after the Lakers won the first matchup of the season, so there is a score to settle.

But this is not the same Clippers team the Lakers saw before the break. The deadline reshaped them in a surprising way. James Harden is now running the show in Cleveland, and Ivica Zubac is headed to Indiana as the future pick-and-roll partner for Tyrese Haliburton. The three-headed beast the Lakers dealt with in previous matchups no longer exists. The Clippers will also be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so we will see what that means for the availability of Kawhi Leonard. However, these new Clippers should not be taken lightly. They are in the middle of a surge. Since moving two of their top three players, they have beaten three Western Conference contenders: the Nuggets, the Rockets, and the Timberwolves.

Regardless, this preview is more about the Lakers than it is about the opponent. If they want to change the narrative and be viewed as a real threat in the West, now fully healthy, they need to make a serious run. It should start tonight with a win.

Lakers (33-21) vs Clippers (27-28) game facts

Rest: LAL on 8 days of rest; LAC on 0 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 15th in Point Diff (-0.2), LAC 18th in Point Diff (-0.9)

LAL vs LAC 2025-26 record: 1-2 (see Game 17 observations here, see Game 27 observations here, see Game 43 observations here )

LAL injuries: none

LAC injuries: Darius Garland (OUT), Bradley Beal (OUT). Additional updates expected later due to back-to-back.

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Luke Kennard

LAC projected starting five: Kris Dunn (G), Derrick Jones Jr. (F), Kawhi Leonard (F), John Collins (F), Brook Lopez (C)

LAC key reserves: Bennedict Mathurin, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, Kobe Sanders

LAC rotation:

Key storyline: What does the starting five and rotation look like when fully healthy?