After the first win post All-Star break, there is no time for the Lakers to look back. The schedule is relentless. Including the Clippers game, they will play 28 games in 52 days, with five back-to-backs packed into that stretch. Because of that, we will see how many previews we can realistically squeeze in while also mixing in some bigger-picture coverage.

But if there is one preview you simply do not skip, it is this one. The Lakers are heading into a home game against their biggest rival, the Boston Celtics, fully healthy.

Boston, despite missing their best player Jayson Tatum for the entire season, has been one of the most positive surprises in the league. At 36–19, they sit second in the East and rank third overall in point differential at +7.4, trailing only Oklahoma City and Detroit.

There are plenty of reasons this is a must-watch. Marcus Smart against his former team. Luka Dončić versus Jaylen Brown, one of the few defenders who consistently makes him work. LeBron James against his old Eastern Conference foe. And unlike the first meeting in Boston, all three should be on the floor this time.

Most of all, this is an opportunity for the Lakers to get a statement win. If the last one could be nitpicked, beating this Celtics team should not be.

Lakers (34-21) vs Celtics (36-19) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; BOS on 2 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 15th in Point Diff (-0.1), BOS 3rd in Point Diff (+7.4)

LAL vs BOS 2025-26 record: 0-1 (see Game 22 observations here )

LAL injuries: none

BOS injuries: Jayson Tatum (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Luke Kennard

BOS projected starting five: Derrick White (G), Baylor Scheierman (G), Sam Hauser (F), Jaylen Brown (F), Neemias Queta (C)

BOS key reserves: Payton Pritchard, Nikola Vučević, Hugo Gonzales, Jordan Walsh, Luka Garza, Ron Harper Jr.

BOS rotation:

Key storyline: How are the Celtics this good?