Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

After a nail-biting win on Austin Reaves’ game-winner, the Lakers head to Memphis for their first game of the third edition of the Emirates NBA Cup. The Lakers, of course, lifted the inaugural trophy back in 2024, before the Milwaukee Bucks claimed it last season. This year, they’ll compete in West Group B, alongside the Grizzlies, Mavericks, Clippers, and Pelicans.

Even more than the Cup excitement, Lakers fans were likely encouraged by Luka Dončić and Marcus Smart being upgraded to questionable on the latest injury report. Even if Dončić doesn’t return tonight, JJ Redick hinted the expectation is for him to be back in the lineup within the next couple of games. Both teams enter at 3–2 and will be missing several players. In their first five games, the Grizzlies beat the struggling Pelicans, a depleted Pacers team, and the Suns, but lost convincingly to the Warriors and Heat.

Given the added NBA Cup stakes, I’ve chosen this matchup as the Game of the Week. Both the preview and post-game observations will be free for everyone to read. For other games, full insights are available to paid subscribers. If you enjoy the coverage, please consider subscribing and supporting the work.

Lakers (3-2) @ Grizzlies (3-2) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; MEM on 1 day of rest

LAL vs MEM 2024-25 record: 3-1

LAL injuries: LeBron James (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT), Adou Thiero (OUT), Maxi Kleber (OUT), Luka Dončić (questionable), Marcus Smart (questionable)

MEM injuries: Brandon Clarke (OUT), Zach Edey (OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT), Scotty Pippen Jr. (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Austin Reaves (G), Jake LaRavia (F), Rui Hachimura (F), Jarred Vanderbilt (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Dalton Knecht, Jaxon Hayes, Nick Smith Jr., Bronny James

MEM projected starting five: Ja Morant (G), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (G), Jaylen Wells (F), Jaren Jackson Jr. (F), Jock Landale (C)

MEM key reserves: Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Javon Small, Cam Spencer

MEM rotation:

Key storyline: Can Austin Reaves and the Lakers pull off another upset?

I’m writing this preview under the assumption that both Dončić and Smart remain out. Either one returning would be a huge boost for Austin Reaves, who’s been exceeding all expectations as the Lakers’ lone reliable ball-handler and playmaker.But with each game, defenses are loading up on him, throwing full-court pressure and testing just how much he can carry on his own.

The Grizzlies have faced similar issues trying to find a playmaker behind Ja Morant, with Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. both on the injury list, and unproven rookie Javon Small (the 48th overall pick) now getting backup point guard minutes.

Reaves has been the best player on the floor in each of the last three games Dončić has missed and will likely need to be that again for the Lakers to pull off another upset, their biggest challenge yet against Ja Morant, who’s averaging 23.4 points and 6.6 assists in just 28 minutes per game.

Lakers on offense | Grizzlies on defense

The Grizzlies currently rank just 20th in defensive rating, though that’s partially skewed by the small five-game sample and some opponent shooting luck. A closer look at the Four Factors shows they’re top 15 in every category except opponent effective field goal percentage (eFG%). Opponents have shot 42.2% from three against Memphis — the second-worst mark in the NBA at the moment.

The three-ball hasn’t been the Lakers’ strong suit so far, as they’re shooting just 31.9% from deep. But they’ve been killing opponents from mid-range, converting at a league-best 64.2% clip, with Reaves, Ayton, and Hachimura all hitting 59% or better.

Reaves will face another long defender in Jaylen Wells and likely see more aggressive blitz or hedge coverages when Jock Landale, the starting center, is on the floor. This is a game where Deandre Ayton needs to be more aggressive, especially on the offensive glass, looking to put pressure on the smaller Landale and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Lakers’ biggest problem on offense has been turnovers — they currently rank second worst in turnover rate. The Grizzlies have been one of the best, if not the best, transition teams over the last six seasons, so limiting their easy opportunities and keeping them in the half court, where they’re much less efficient, should again be the priority.

source: Cleaning the Glass

Grizzlies on offense | Lakers on defense

Having Smart available would be extremely valuable, providing another capable defender with extra motivation against the team that gave up on him to throw at Morant. Keeping Ja out of the paint is always the top priority when preparing for the Grizzlies, and Ayton and Jaxson Hayes will need to be careful not to pick up fouls when he gets there.

The primary factor that could help the Lakers shrink the floor against Ja is that all of the Grizzlies’ key starters are having subpar shooting seasons so far. Jackson Jr. is at 30% from three on 4.0 attempts per game, Wells at 27% on 6.0 attempts, and Caldwell-Pope at 30% on 4.6 attempts. On top of that, Morant himself is shooting just 19% from three on 5.2 attempts per game. The player who’s been lights out from three is rookie Cedric Coward, averaging 16 points per game off the bench and hitting 11 of his first 17 three-point attempts. Santi Aldama is the other key reserve. He’s struggling from three as well, but despite that, he’s still viewed as a stretch big, and when he plays next to Jackson Jr., it gives Morant more space to operate.

I think the Lakers will replicate their game plan against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves when facing Ja and the Grizzlies. Like Minnesota, this version of Memphis — apart from Morant — lacks passing and playmaking, and relies on two rookies, Coward and Small, to provide scoring and decision-making off the bench.

Player spotlight: Jake LaRavia

LaRavia is another Laker going up against a team that decided to move on from him. The Lakers forward is coming off his best game as a Laker, a 27-point performance against the Timberwolves.

If you look at my rotation chart, you’ll see that Finnish head coach Tuomas Iisalo isn’t straying from his predecessor’s strategy of using a full 10-man rotation, applying pressure, and often breaking opponents with his bench units. Ten Grizzlies are averaging more than 15 minutes per game, but none more than 28.

The Grizzlies have been heavily winning the minutes when Coward and Aldama are on the floor, and whether LaRavia starts or not, he and Dalton Knecht will need to provide the additional scoring spark to support the main trio of Reaves, Ayton, and Hachimura. They did it against the Timberwolves, and if Dončić isn’t back yet, the Lakers will need them once again to play with the same level of energy and hustle to keep up with the young Grizzlies — seven of their top ten rotation players are 26 or younger.

Final thoughts

The grind of the NBA season doesn’t stop, especially when you’re facing a team that proudly describes itself as Grit and Grind. While undermanned, the recipe for the Lakers to stay competitive is to win the hustle battles, and they’ll have to keep doing that until the reinforcements arrive.