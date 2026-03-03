Photo by Tyler Kaufman / Getty Images

March is a crazy busy month for Lakers basketball, so I’ll try to keep these previews short and get to them when time permits.

That said, this game against the Pelicans, despite their poor record, is still intriguing. All eyes might already be drifting toward Thursday’s benchmark matchup against the Nuggets, but the Lakers should not take a win tonight for granted.

The Lakers won all three previous matchups, but like the Lakers, the Pelicans have gotten healthy and are a different team than the one the Lakers beat earlier in the season.

Zion Williamson, who tweaked his right ankle a couple of days ago against the Jazz, is the only Pelican listed as questionable. But like many others before him, including his teammate Herb Jones in January, he appears intent on making his return against the team in purple and gold.

Before falling to the Clippers in their last game without Williamson, the Pelicans had won six of their previous eight. And unlike most teams near the bottom of the standings, they have no real incentive to tank, so they should be taken seriously.

Lakers (36-24) vs Pelicans (19-43) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; NOP on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 15th in Point Diff (+0.5), NOP 25th in Point Diff (-5.1)

LAL vs NOP 2025-26 record: 3-0

LAL injuries: none

NOP injuries: Zion Williamson (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Luke Kennard, Maxi Kleber

NOP projected starting five: Dejounte Murray (G), Herb Jones (F), Trey Murphy III (F), Zion Williamson (F), DeAndre Jordan (C)

NOP key reserves: Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Bryce McGowens, Yves Missi, Jordan Poole, Karlo Matković

NOP rotation:

Key storyline: From a rookie-led group to a veteran team