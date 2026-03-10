Photo by Eric Thayer

The Lakers finally managed to beat a good team with a convincing end-to-end performance against the Knicks. But the next measuring-stick game arrives immediately. And it won’t be the last one. Three of the next four games on the schedule will present a similar test.

Source: NBA official website

Every game matters in the packed Western Conference standings, and games against direct rivals matter even more. With a win, the Lakers could take the third spot away from the Timberwolves. A loss could leave them just one game ahead of the Suns and the play-in spot.

Source: ESPN

The Timberwolves are healthy and playing at a high level, having won eight of their last ten games, and will be motivated to avenge two early-season losses, especially the last one that ended on an Austin Reaves game-winning buzzer-beating floater.

For the Lakers, the key question is the availability of LeBron James, who is listed as questionable with a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis.

Lakers (39-25) vs Timberwolves (40-24) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; MIN on 2 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 14th in Point Diff (+1.1), MIN 7th in Point Diff (+5.0)

LAL vs MIN 2025-26 record: 2-0 (see Game 2 observations here, Game 5 observations here)

LAL injuries: LeBron James (questionable)

MIN injuries: Kyle Anderson (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), Rui Hachimura (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, Jarred Vanderbilt

MIN projected starting five: Donte DiVincenzo (G), Anthony Edwards (G), Jaden McDaniels (F), Julius Randle (F), Rudy Gobert (C)

MIN key reserves: Naz Reid, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Kyle Anderson, Terrence Shannon Jr.

MIN rotation:

Key storyline: Which Deandre Ayton will show up?