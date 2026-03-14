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The Lakers aced the first part of a tough March schedule, beating the Knicks and Timberwolves and taking care of business against the other lesser opponents. Now the difficulty level rises even further. The Nuggets, the only team to beat the Lakers during this recent 7–1 stretch, are up next, followed by two more heavy tests against the Rockets.

These three games are not just another chance for the Lakers to reaffirm their recent play, which has shown they can hang with and even beat the top teams. They will also carry significant standings implications. With a win today, the Lakers would gain another game of cushion over the Nuggets and clinch the season-series tiebreaker, while a loss would do the opposite.

Source: ESPN

Lakers (41-25) vs Nuggets (41-26) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; DEN on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 13th in Point Diff (+1.6), DEN 10th in Point Diff (+3.8)

LAL vs DEN 2025-26 record: 1-1 (see Game 62 observations here, Game 42 observations here)

LAL injuries: Jaxson Hayes (probable), Maxi Kleber (OUT)

DEN injuries: Peyton Watson (OUT), Aaron Gordon (probable), Jamal Murray (probable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt

DEN projected starting five: Jamal Murray (G), Christian Braun (G), Cameron Johnson (F), Aaron Gordon (F), Nikola Jokić (C)

DEN key reserves: Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Spencer Jones, Julian Strawther