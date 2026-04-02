Photo by Joshua Gateley / Getty Images

The Lakers are on a crazy run. They’ve completely flipped the narrative around this team and the season, winning 16 of their last 18 and capping March with a dominant 15–2 stretch.

Now comes a different kind of test.

Tonight’s opponent won’t be phased by any of it. For the Thunder, this is just business as usual. They’ve been even better, losing just once in their last 16 games, and now fully healthy, look ready to finish the season the same way they started it—dominant.

Then, of course, there’s the high-profile MVP storyline.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked like a lock for his second straight award, but the late surge by Luka Dončić has turned it into a real race, with Dončić in the middle of a historic scoring run. Add Victor Wembanyama to the mix, whose Spurs, like OKC, have gone 15–1 over their last 16 games. Factor in days of intense, often irrational MVP debates, and it’s easy to see why this matchup comes with plenty of star power, national exposure, and high stakes. For Dončić to make a final push, fair or not, it feels like he’ll need statement performances in the two matchups against Gilgeous-Alexander. Not just against him, but against the entire OKC infrastructure, an underdiscussed part of the MVP race I wrote about recently.

MVP race aside, this will be a great test for the new, improved Lakers against the best team in the NBA. The win against the Cavs reduced the pressure. The Lakers could lose both matchups against OKC, win the other four remaining games, and still finish fourth. They could even go 3–3 if the Nuggets don’t go a perfect 5–0 in their last five games, which includes two against the Spurs and one against OKC.

Lakers (50-26) @ Thunder (60-16) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; OKC on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 11th in Point Diff (+2.7), OKC 1st in Point Diff (+11.6)

LAL vs OKC 2025-26 record: 0-2 (see Game 12 observations here, see Game 52 observations here)

LAL injuries: Marcus Smart (OUT)

OKC injuries: Alex Caruso (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Austin Reaves (G), Jake LaRavia (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James

OKC projected starting five: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (G), Luguentz Dort (G), Jalen Williams (F), Chet Holmgren (F), Isaiah Hartenstein (C)

OKC key reserves: Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Jared McCain

OKC rotation:

Key storyline: Can the Lakers withstand the Thunder’s aggression?