Coming off a surprising and inspiring win against the Blazers, the Lakers are riding good vibes and growing confidence into their next challenge. They face one of only two teams sitting above them in the Western Conference standings. The other, of course, is the 8–0 juggernaut from Oklahoma City.

This will be the first look at the new Spurs, with the 7’5” (and that might be a conservative estimate) Victor Wembanyama erasing almost every attempt opponents make to get a shot off in the paint. Fresh off a summer recharge, Wemby and the Spurs opened the season with a bang. His demolition of Anthony Davis and everyone else the Mavericks tried to put in front of him on opening night is hard to forget, and it instantly pushed the French prodigy to the top of the early MVP and DPOY favorite lists.

This should be a fun matchup that both teams’ superstars might have circled on their calendars. It did not escape the ever-aware and deliberate Victor Wembanyama that he has yet to win a game against Luka Dončić. And you can be sure the ultra-competitive Dončić has his own thoughts about the Frenchman being placed on the pedestal as the league’s next best player. Not that Dončić ever needed extra motivation to put on a Luka special against Wemby and the Spurs, who have long been one of his favorite targets.

Lakers (6-2) vs Spurs (5-1) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; SAS on 2 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 10th in Point Diff (+3.4), SAS 4th in Point Diff (+8.4)

LAL vs SAS 2025-26 record: 3-1

Key storyline: Is the Lakers’ midrange hot streak the antidote to Wemby’s paint patrol terror?

I’ll get into this in more detail in the next section, but the main challenge when dealing with Wemby and the Spurs is that he makes opponents question taking any shot in any vicinity around him, which is usually the paint.

The Spurs are currently the second-best defense in the NBA, allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions. Again, the Thunder are in a league of their own at 105.8. But even that elite defensive mark fades compared to the 98.3 points per 100 possessions the Spurs allow with Victor on the floor. When Wembanyama is on the floor, shots at the rim are almost non-existent for Spurs opponents. Instead, they usually have to settle for long midrange attempts, as lineups with Victor rank in the 100th percentile in opponent long midrange frequency. What makes this matchup particularly interesting is that the midrange has been the Lakers’ bread and butter this season. The Lakers are currently the best short and long midrange shooting team in the NBA.

However, the real key for the Lakers is probably to dominate and win the 15 or so minutes when Wembanyama is on the bench. The Spurs’ non-Wembanyama minutes, and especially their defense, have been a mess so far this season. With Luka Kornet, Dylan Harper, and De’Aaron Fox out, and Kelly Olynyk and Jeremy Sochan listed as game-time decisions, taking advantage of those stretches against bench units featuring Bismack Biyombo and Jordan McLaughlin is a must.

Lakers on offense | Spurs on defense

How do the Lakers attack Wembanyama and his tendency to lurk in the paint and swallow up anything that goes up (Wemby is averaging a ridiculous 4.7 blocks per game)?