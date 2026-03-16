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The Lakers aced the first part of their schedule loaded with tough opponents, beating the Knicks, the Timberwolves, and the Nuggets after an overtime thriller that was decided by Luka Dončić’s game-winning jumper on Sunday. Now they move from Crypto.com Arena to Houston for a two-game stop against a team built to test their physicality and resilience: the Rockets.

With only 15 games left on the schedule and the standings tightly packed, it almost goes without saying that every remaining game carries implications. But with the Lakers and Rockets both sitting on 25 losses, this two-game set could go a long way toward deciding which team finishes higher in the standings. For the Lakers, that probably means at least one win, but even that might not be enough. If the teams split the two games, the Rockets would win the tiebreaker 2–1 and still hold the edge with a slightly easier remaining schedule.

Remaining schedule strength (source: tankathon.com)

The good news for the Lakers is that they are heading into this matchup in a much better place than they were the last time around, when the Rockets demolished them in a high-profile Christmas matchup, prompting me to call for changes, even a system reset. Looking back, that game now feels like a season low point for the Lakers. It was their third straight blowout loss and a night in which they also lost Austin Reaves at halftime, an injury that kept him out for 18 of the next games.

Much has changed since. The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season, winning five straight games and eight of their last nine, proving they can hang with and even beat the best teams in the NBA. A group that the Rockets, despite some recent struggles, still belong to.

Lakers (42-25) @ Rockets (41-25) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; HOU on 2 days of rest

Ranking: LAL 13th in Point Diff (+1.6), HOU 6th in Point Diff (+5.5)

LAL vs HOU 2025-26 record: 0-1 (see Game 29 observations here)

LAL injuries: Maxi Kleber (OUT)

HOU injuries: Fred VanVleet (OUT), Steven Adams (OUT), Jae’Sean Tate (OUT), Alperen Sengun (questionable)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt

HOU projected starting five: Amen Thompson (G), Tari Eason (F), Kevin Durant (F), Jabari Smith (F), Alperen Sengun (C)

HOU key reserves: Reed Shepard, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, Josh Okogie, Aaron Holiday

Key storyline: can the Lakers withstand the Rockets' physicality while staying disciplined?