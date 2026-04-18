digginbasketball

digginbasketball

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zk's avatar
zk
1d

i'll be watching how active and focused deandre ayton is and how both teams handle adversity within the game. thanks for this, have enjoyed reading your work all season!

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1 reply by Iztok Franko
Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
1d

Agreed! If DA can play with force and concentration offset some of the Rockets size advantage, this becomes a much more interesting series. If he can average 18/10, they have a shot. I still think Rockets prevail with a huge size/athleticism advantage, but it at least makes it more interesting. LFR also noted that with Reaves and LD out, there are fewer weak defenders for Rockets to target (outside Kennard). JJ is going to have to junk this up, and try to make other players than KD make decisions as jump shooters. I’m hoping for a long series, but I’d bet on Rockets in 5. Still, this is house money for the Lakers, and if JJ plays a deep rotation lots of guys like Bronny will have opportunities to shine. Playoffs are always fun, even if my team is out early. 👍

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1 reply by Iztok Franko
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