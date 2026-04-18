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The playoffs are here. The fun starts tonight, with four Game 1s tipping off, iwith Lakers-Rockets as the final game of the night.

I already went deep on this series, or maybe better said, a survival guide for LeBron James, JJ Redick, and the rest. The goal is simple: stretch this series long enough to give Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves a chance to return.

All the key questions and matchup angles are covered there. So today, I just want to add a few quick thoughts, in notes format, on what I’m specifically watching in Game 1.

What I’m watching: Lakers

Can the Lakers match the Rockets’ physicality? We’ve already seen a couple of super intense play-in games, and you can expect Ime Udoka and this group to bring the same, or an even higher level. Can more finesse players like Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard raise their intensity and respond to the first punches thrown? Can the Lakers survive 48 minutes on the glass against a bigger, more athletic Rockets team?

Can the Lakers play Luke Kennard heavy minutes? This was one of the key questions in my preview, and I did additional breakdown on X of the Lakers’ rotation and minutes, and why it will be hard to reduce his role. Will the Rockets expose his lack of size and athleticism, or will his shooting and playmaking swing things the other way?

Will Redick lean big or small? Speaking of rotation, will he open the series with an extended 9- or even 10-man group? If so, does he lean into size with Vanderbilt, Hayes and Kleber, or into scoring and ball-handling with Bronny James and Nick Smith Jr., maybe even a surprise with Dalton Knecht? Is this a redemption or a final fade-out series for Jarred Vanderbilt?

How will LeBron James handle being the primary creator against an elite Rockets wing defense? He thrived in that role late in the regular season, but this is a completely different level with Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Josh Okogie, Jabari Smith Jr. and company.

What I’m watching: Rockets

What does Kevin Durant look like? He suffered a right knee contusion after bumping knees in practice and is listed as questionable. He’s expected to play, but will he be limited? If he’s not close to 100%, or even has to miss a game, this matchup and the series become much more balanced.

Who is Amen Thompson guarding? The initial matchup will be telling. Does Udoka put him on Kennard to neutralize shooting, on Smart for ball pressure, or on LeBron James as the main challenge?

What tactics does Udoka use to protect Alperen Sengun and Reed Sheppard? I wrote in my preview that both will be primary targets for LeBron’s matchup hunting. How (matchups and what kind of coverage) does Udoka handle them to open the series? These will be the first tactical dominoes.

How confident are the Rockets’ weaker shooters? Eason is in a slump, Thompson is still limited, and Okogie can swing both ways. The Lakers will help off all three and dare them to shoot. If those early open looks don’t fall, the Lakers’ chances improve significantly.

How ready are KD and the Rockets for double teams? We’ll see if Redick sends them from the first possession, but they’re coming sooner or later. How does KD respond, especially after high-profile struggles in the previous matchups?

These are the first things I’ll be watching in Game 1. What are you watching? Drop your thoughts in the comments.