Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

As it often does in the playoffs, one game can flip the script.

After a stretch of bad injury news, the Lakers caught a break with Kevin Durant being a late scratch for Game 1, and they took full advantage, thoroughly outplaying the Rockets. What looked like a steep uphill battle suddenly shifted.

Now, with a 1–0 lead, the pressure doubles down on Houston. A team that entered the series as the favorite now faces a must-win Game 2 in Los Angeles to avoid falling into a 2–0 hole.

The more experienced Lakers looked ready, the better-prepared team with a clear plan in Game 1. The young Rockets, without their veteran primary option and led by a 21-year-old point guard playing his first extended playoff minutes, showed their age.

Will Ime Udoka and his young team adjust? Is the Lakers’ shooting sustainable, or just a Game 1 outlier? And did that opener reveal even more cracks for JJ Redick and LeBron James to exploit? Let’s dig in.

Today’s highlights:

The key question: Kevin Durant’s status First look at rotations and potential Game 2 tweaks Potential Lakers adjustments (🎞️VIDEO) Potential Rockets adjustments (🎞️VIDEO)

1-The key question: Kevin Durant’s status

We can talk about any tactical adjustments, but the best one for the Rockets is simple: add their best player to the lineup. Durant is still dealing with a deep patellar tendon bruise in his right knee and will be a game-time decision for Game 2. Udoka highlighted that Durant’s knee injury is not just about pain tolerance, but also affects his movement and mobility, something to watch even if he’s ready to go in Game 2.

In my Game 1 observations, I explained why Durant is so crucial, not only as the Rockets’ only proven shotmaker, but even more so to their formula of dominating with size and length.

In the first matchup, Sheppard, Okogie, Holiday, and Tate, players 6'4 or shorter, logged almost 83 minutes combined, accounting for more than one-third of the total available minutes. With Durant back and an increase in Eason’s minutes (more on that below), Udoka could replace more than half of those minutes and get back to the model that makes Houston unique, playing most of the game with lineups featuring players 6'7 or taller. Durant’s presence also allows Udoka to cut down the minutes with both of the Rockets’ key defensive liabilities, Sheppard and Sengun, on the floor.

2-First look at rotations and potential Game 2 tweaks

Durant’s potential return could, of course, have the biggest cascading effect on the Rockets’ rotation. But what else did we learn from Game 1?