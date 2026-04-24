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The Lakers are the biggest surprise of the playoffs so far. Two wins over Houston, and along with the juggernaut in OKC, they’re the only unbeaten team left in the postseason.

Now the series shifts to Houston, and this is a crucial game for the Rockets. Lose, and they fall into a 0–3 hole that’s impossible to climb out of (teams leading 3–0 are 159–0 all-time), the kind that can trigger a self-destruct and major offseason changes.

A win, though, could change the picture completely. Suddenly it’s 2–1, with a chance to even the series on Sunday and reset everything at 2–2.

If the Rockets are in full desperation mode, the Lakers can be calm, but not complacent. They need one win in the next two games in Houston to keep the advantage they built with their hard work in the first two games.

Here are the key storylines I’m watching in Game 3 tonight.

Injury report watch

Injuries have defined this matchup from the start. The Lakers have been without their two stars, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, while Kevin Durant’s unexpected absence in Game 1 with a bruised knee shifted the balance early in the series.

Now comes another surprising twist before Game 3. Durant is back on the report, listed as questionable again—this time with an ankle sprain. And on the other side, Reaves, just 22 days removed from the oblique strain he suffered in Oklahoma City and after beginning his return-to-play work earlier this week, is also listed as questionable. Jake LaRavia practiced yesterday and is good to go after tweaking his ankle in Game 2.

Source: NBA official injury report

In my preview series coverage, I went into detail on how big of an impact Durant has on Udoka’s lineup decisions and overall strategy. The Rockets leaned into bigger lineups in Game 2 with KD in the mix, and much of their offense revolved around trying to solve 4-on-3 situations after their best shotmaker was blitzed. I expect Durant to play, but if he’s not able to go, the Rockets—like in Game 1—will have to rely on smaller lineups, with more players for LeBron James and the Lakers to attack.