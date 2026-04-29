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The series returns to Los Angeles for Game 5, with the Lakers still in control and holding a 3–1 lead.

After two days of rest, the older Lakers got an extra window to recover from the Game 4 beatdown in Houston. The younger Rockets are ready to bring the same physicality again, just ask Alperen Sengun.

Game 5 should tell us a lot. Was Game 4 just a blip, a rare off night? Or did it expose trends that were masked by the Lakers’ hot shooting early in the series?

There is some very encouraging news for the Lakers. The team is optimistic Austin Reaves will return, listed as a game-time decision, which could give this group much-needed relief after heavy minutes from the starters. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, remains out with a left ankle injury.

There are plenty of questions heading into Game 5. Can Luke Kennard break out of the shackles Amen Thompson put on him over the last two games? Can Marcus Smart and LeBron James deliver another above-their-norm shooting night like we saw earlier in the series? Can the Lakers clean up a very worrying turnover trend and regain control of the game? Will Deandre Ayton and co. be able to contain Sengun again after he found his rhythm and confidence in the last two games in Houston?

All valid questions that will decide this game. But I’ve written plenty about the past games and the trends we’ve seen, so instead of going through all of that again, I want to highlight two players I’ll be watching closely tonight, one on each side. Both are not only key for this game, but could also factor into a crucial upcoming Lakers offseason.

Lakers player I’m watching: Austin Reaves

This one is a no-brainer, assuming Reaves makes his highly anticipated return. Here’s what I’ll be watching for: