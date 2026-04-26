Photo by Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images

The undermanned Lakers have surprised just about everyone, taking the first three games against the Rockets and building a 3–0 lead that no team in NBA history has ever come back from.

The only other unbeaten team left in these playoffs? The reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. If things hold, that’s the likely second-round matchup… assuming we don’t see something truly unprecedented in either series.

Game 4 shifts back to Houston tonight, with two clear storylines. First, how do the Rockets respond after that collapse last game? Do they fight back, or have Ime Udoka and his team already given in? On the other side, the Lakers have shown exactly who they are in this series—composed, organized, and methodical—and there’s little reason to expect that to change.

The other key angle is the status of Austin Reaves and Kevin Durant. Both are listed as questionable, and if Reaves makes his return, that immediately becomes one of the biggest things to watch. Not just how he looks in his first game back, but how ready he is to make a real impact in the games that follow.

Based on the first three games, we more or less know what to expect tonight from both sides. There haven’t been many tactical surprises since Game 1—it’s mostly come down to execution.

I’m also on the move today, so instead of a full preview or adjustments piece, I went with a quick, notes-style look at some statistical highlights from the first three games.

Series stat highlights