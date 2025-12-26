Photo by Mike Christy / Getty Images

The Lakers are officially in full-blown crisis mode.

Whatever early-season good vibes existed are gone after a third straight loss, all of them convincing blowouts. Against the Rockets, this was another uncompetitive and frankly unserious performance. Down by 23 midway through the third quarter, the Lakers once again defaulted to what is becoming an unpleasant habit lately, rolling over in a manner far removed from the championship habits preached throughout training camp. What remained was a disconnected group showing no spirit, no fight, and no cohesion, getting demolished on the offensive glass by a bigger and hungrier Houston team on the national stage.

If the great start and still very respectable 19–10 record have been masking some of the issues evident to anyone watching closely beneath the iceberg, the recent stretch against two contending teams, the Spurs and the Rockets, on the biggest stages has made them impossible to ignore. In those games, this current Lakers team looked a couple of levels below in both physicality and focus compared to what we saw from the Spurs, Thunder, or Rockets.

After the loss against the Suns, I wrote about a system breakdown. Two days later, it seems the time has come for a system reset.

Today’s notes:

A breaking point? The starting five is not the only problem, but the most obvious one Redick calling for a bigger reset? Rest should start with Luka

1-A breaking point?

JJ Redick has been one of the more honest and straightforward coaches when it comes to postgame media sessions, but even by his standards, this one felt different. It felt like a breaking point.

It is impossible to hear that quote and not recognize a line being crossed. Redick was no longer talking about schemes or execution, but about choice, accountability, and going as far as questioning whether some players care enough to be professionals. When a coach goes that far publicly, it signals that boundaries have been crossed and that significant changes are coming.

From here, the Lakers either change and fight through adversity, or collapse.

2-The starting five is not the only problem, but the most obvious one