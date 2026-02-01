Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline is just a couple of days away, which means all eyes are on Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office.

The team is in a weird transition year, moving from thanking and slowly closing the book on the LeBron James era to fully embracing and building a new team around Luka Dončić. Because of that, the Lakers have clear flaws—ones that have popped up and frustrated fans after almost every loss against an athletic, competitive team.

It’s also clear that miracles can’t be expected at this deadline. With one first-round pick to trade and a bunch of expiring contracts as the main assets, this isn’t the moment for a franchise-altering move. Especially when compared to the summer, when the Lakers could briefly have three first-round picks available for a bigger swing, along with a lot of projected cap space.

Still, context matters. If we count last season’s deadline as one—since Dončić was acquired just a week before it—this will be the third transaction period of this new era. And as I laid out in my first column of 2026, the expectation to find at least one long-term piece now shouldn’t be unrealistic. Rather, it would offer the first glimpse of a future vision and inspire far more confidence that a real plan exists.

I’m a systematic person, so I like to break problems down from the top. That’s why today I’m starting with what I think is the most important piece of building a team around Dončić.

There’s limited opportunity to fully address this part at the deadline, given the resources available, even if some of the names in this breakdown could be gettable. Still, even if this isn’t the move right now, the plan has to be there and reflected in any other decisions.

After this, I’ll try to get at least one more piece out before the deadline, breaking down the other steps and introducing a few more names.

Today’s highlights:

Why you have to start at center The ingredients of an ideal Luka big The lob The anchor The versatility The other way to punish the switch The candidate shortlist Walker Kessler Nic Claxton Jarrett Allen Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Day'Ron Sharpe Robert Williams III Ranking the options

1-Why you have to start at center

Watching Dončić and the Lakers struggle on both ends with Deandre Ayton, who is clearly not the long-term answer, as the backbone of their defense and the centerpiece of their pick-and-roll attack, I came to the realization that I may have undervalued the importance of the big man on a Dončić-centered team.

Looking back, I might have overthought this. The center spot is the most important piece, both on offense and defense. Setting countless hard screens, catching lobs, and anchoring the defense are still the most straightforward ways to complement Dončić’s game.

And it’s not like there is no evidence to lean on. Dereck Lively II, even as a 20 year old rookie, was the blueprint for how to build a competent, and at times very good, defense around Dončić.

2-The ingredients of an ideal Luka big

a. The lob

Again, watching Dončić play with another athletic big in Jaxson Hayes, after the success he had in the past with Lively, Daniel Gafford, and even prime Dwight Powell, you can see the pattern. Luka unlocks the lob, and the lob unlocks Luka. The Lakers lead the NBA in lob dunks by a wide margin, are on pace to break the 2013–14 Lob City Clippers all-time record, and that alone might explain why big men will want to play with Dončić on the Lakers.

Having a vertical rim threat is the key for him to manipulate the pick and roll, keeping opposing big men in limbo in that in between space. Seeing his lobs being thrown down is also a huge confidence booster for Luka, and just as importantly, demoralizing for opponents. Yes, the best teams that can switch can neutralize the lob. That’s why there is one more ingredient on the list, and why having a backup big with a complementary skill set, ideally a stretch five, would be the best possible combo.

b. The anchor