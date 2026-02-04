Photo by Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

I guess this will not be a quiet trade deadline after all.

James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., Darius Garland, Nikola Vučević, Anfernee Simons, Taylor Hendricks, Jaden Ivey, and several others changed teams yesterday.

Before diving into the whirlwind of trades that went down yesterday, and more importantly what the remaining 24 to 28 hours could mean for the Lakers, it is worth briefly touching on the actual game that was played last night.

The Lakers beat the Nets 125–109, continuing a familiar recent pattern of dominating bad teams while still falling short against better competition. The only truly notable takeaway from the game was the return of Austin Reaves, who played for the first time after missing the previous 19 games with a calf strain. Reaves struggled with his shot in his first action back, but otherwise looked like the downhill, attack the paint, get to the line player he was at the start of the season.

For anyone who has missed my trade deadline coverage so far, here is a brief recap:

Now let’s dig in and try to make sense of what happened yesterday and what could come next.

Today’s highlights:

Everyone is still waiting on Giannis Jaren Jackson Jr. got traded and why it matters James Harden is the new system in Cleveland and what it means for Jarrett Allen The Vučević trade and the implications of other Bulls moves A closer look at Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe

1-Everyone is still waiting on Giannis

Well, not everyone. Plenty of teams have already made their moves ahead of the final day of the deadline. The Lakers are not one of them. And according to my friend Marc Stein and his league sources, if a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal does not materialize by the 3 p.m. ET deadline tomorrow, the Lakers could emerge as a very viable option to land Antetokounmpo this summer.

I am among many people who cover the Lakers who have been urging the team to start turning the wheel on the rebuild, while also cautioning against staying put and not adding at least one clear building block for the new roster built around Luka Dončić. Doing nothing in what would be the third transaction window since the shocking trade on February 1st last year would only extend the doubts and skepticism about whether there is a clear plan in place.

However, Marc Stein’s report was another signal that there is a plan. A plan to hunt big, and to keep the Lakers in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes for as long as there is even a remote chance. So that likely means at least a few more hours of waiting to see whether the mega trade that would shift the balance of power in the NBA actually goes down. If it does, the Lakers will need to have a backup plan ready and pivot quickly. More on that in a minute. If the trade does not go down, then my friend, I guess we are in for another five months of speculation and, in the words of Nico Harrison, a “tumultuous summer.” I know Mr. Stein is very careful and deliberate with the words he uses in his reporting, so the emphasis on the Lakers being “a very viable threat to land No. 34” is what really caught my attention.

Even if that is how things look today, what we keep learning over and over again is that the NBA can change drastically, and fast. There is still a lot of the season left to be played. There will be a playoff run, teams that disappoint, a new champion, potentially new trends the rest of the league will try to copy, a new lottery winner, and whatever ends up happening on draft night. And as we have already seen with Giannis Antetokounmpo, even how he feels about his future in Milwaukee is far from set in stone. So where I am getting to is this: if that is the path Rob Pelinka and the front office choose to take tomorrow, it is an extremely high-risk, high-reward proposition.

Now, the Giannis trade has not happened yet, but there has been plenty of other action, so let’s take a look at what that might mean for the Lakers.

2-Jaren Jackson Jr. got traded and why it matters