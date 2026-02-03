Photo by Maddie Mayer / Getty Images

With the trade deadline just two days away, it’s time to ramp things up. This is the next entry in the Lakers Trade Deadline Series, narrowing the focus to players worth a package built around the Lakers’ only tradable first-round pick, even if it comes at the expense of summer flexibility. If you missed the first piece in the series, the one laying out the key strategic move that should guide every other decision at the deadline and beyond, it’s worth a quick detour before continuing here.

For this one, I tried to put myself in Rob Pelinka’s shoes. For weeks now, I, along with many other analysts, have been urging the Lakers front office to make a move now. The idea is to start reshaping the roster by bringing in at least one piece that can be part of the future, rather than taking the riskier path of waiting and hoping for a set of big bang moves in the summer.

But what do those moves actually look like in practice? What can realistically be done this week with limited assets, when the Lakers have only one tradable first round pick and a collection of expiring contracts? One argument is that the package does not have to be static. With some creativity, that single first could be flipped into multiple assets, expanding the range of possibilities. The Lakers also have one second round pick available, along with several future first round swaps that can be used to sweeten offers. On top of that, players like Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and even Marcus Smart still carry real league value and could be used as part of a larger deal.

Maybe this list is too optimistic, and the price for some of the players mentioned ends up well beyond what the Lakers could realistically put together this week. Still, the goal here was to focus on players I believe are at least remotely attainable, rather than slipping into pure fantasy. That is why names like Trey Murphy III, Jaden McDaniels, or Jaren Jackson Jr. are not included, despite how much they would fit on paper.

Why the list is shorter than you might think

Before I jump into names, let me explain why my final list is shorter than I initially planned. The first and most important premise is that the first round pick and other assets should only be used if they bring back a clear starter, one who fits the future timeline alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The second challenge is availability. There are plenty of interesting players on my radar who simply cannot be traded at the deadline, either because they are not yet trade eligible or because they are still on rookie contracts and have already signed extensions. In those cases, any deal would trigger the so-called poison pill provision, making a deadline trade unrealistic. Players like AJ Green, Aaron Nesmith, Keegan Murray, or P.J. Washington fall into this category. They are exactly the type of players I would consider trading a first-round-pick-centered package for, but they are not realistic options this week.

Herb Jones

I know this is the name everyone has circled. It is also the player we keep hearing the Lakers do not have the assets for. My friend Marc Stein recently reported that the Pelicans’ asking price for Jones and Murphy III would need to resemble a Desmond Bane-type return, which last summer meant four future first round picks plus a first round pick swap. While I could see Murphy III commanding that kind of return, I do not buy it for Jones. Despite his defensive prowess, his offensive ceiling and overall upside are meaningfully lower, which makes that price point much harder to justify. So if there is even a remote chance that the Lakers can package their first round pick, their second, and some of the other aforementioned assets, I would want them to stay persistent right up until the deadline buzzer to see if a deal can be done.

That speaks to how much of a Herb Jones homer I am, and how strongly I believe in his potential to be an All Defense level disruptor again on a competitive, serious team. For anyone who may have forgotten, Herb Jones made the All Defensive First Team in the 2023–24 season and is 27 years old, which fits the Luka timeline perfectly. Yes, there are shooting concerns. Jones has had only one strong three-point shooting season so far in his first five years in the NBA. Still, I believe there is room for improvement at his age, and we are seeing a similar dynamic play out with Marcus Smart, whose overall impact on games remains significant despite his shooting limitations. And at this stage of their careers, Jones is a far more impactful defender than Smart, which is what ultimately tips the scale for me.

Nic Claxton