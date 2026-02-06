Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

This is the last stop in a packed Trade Deadline Series, the fifth article in less than a week. To mark a moment this important, I stepped away from the usual game-by-game rhythm, but that pause ends now. Regular coverage resumes with Warriors game observations on Sunday. Before getting into what happened at the deadline, and more importantly what didn’t, it’s worth briefly touching on last night.

The Lakers pulled off a huge comeback, beating a Philadelphia 76ers team 119–115 after Philly had won five straight. Austin Reaves looked every bit like the All-NBA–level player he was before the injury, scoring 35 points in just 25 minutes and reintroducing badly needed downhill speed to punish a Joel Embiid-anchored backline at the rim. The night came with familiar anxiety, though, as Luka Dončić exited late in the second half after grabbing his hamstring and did not return. Hopefully it’s nothing more than soreness after a heavy January workload that earned Dončić a Player of the Month award. But it didn’t look good, and at worst it could point to another prolonged absence for a Laker star.

In many ways, the game was a microcosm of why this deadline felt so polarizing. It showed both the limits of the current core and the upside if that core is modernized. A poor start exposed a slow, helpless defense that couldn’t keep the ball out of the paint and contain the drive. The turnaround came with more aggressive, agile, scrambling, fly-around units, featuring Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and a rejuvenated Maxi Kleber at the five.

1-A failure to deliver, or a failure of expectations?

After the final deadline buzzer passed last night, with the Lakers making one marginal move that won’t change the big-picture outlook of this team in any meaningful way (more on Luke Kennard in the final section), the disappointment sank in, at least for me personally. Especially knowing that the move also cost them another minor asset, a second-round pick.

And after some introspection, I couldn’t quite decide where that disappointment was coming from. Was it because my own expectations, ones I’ve been openly conveying here for the past couple of months, were not met? Or was it because I failed to fully recognize that the plan to stand pat, the plan to play out this gap year and LeBron era, had been right in front of us ever since the Lakers traded for Dončić, and we simply refused to accept it?

Even with a limited asset pool, one first- and one second-round pick, along with a bunch of pick swaps and expiring contracts, failing to bring in even one future piece in what was now a third transactional window is hard for me to swallow. Especially when it comes at the expense of two playoff runs with a 26-year-old MVP candidate in his prime.

Yet, watching this team over a now sizable 50-game sample, one has to admit that the problem of building a competent defense around Dončić, Reaves, a 41-year-old James, and no game-changing defensive talent is close to unsolvable. A full remodel, rebuild is needed, and next summer will give Rob Pelinka almost as close as it gets to a clean slate and a fresh start.

2-Big bang vs. agile clash of styles at the deadline

Watching a flurry of trades go down this week, with record 67 players being moved and several teams recharging on the fly and some even committing to full teardowns, I couldn’t help but ask myself whether the right approach, the right process, for the Lakers’ rebuild is the big bang. My background is in IT and digital, where the mindset shifted years ago away from big releases and toward a more agile framework.

In simple terms:

Big bang means one massive release or transformation, high risk and high disruption.

Agile means incremental changes, iteration, flexibility, and learning as you go.

Because of the sheer velocity of moves, it was hard to fully process everything that happened this week and how the balance of assets and power was redistributed. But for me, the biggest realization was that there appears to be a clash of problem-solving styles. On one end, teams like the Thunder, Celtics, Pacers, Cavs, Spurs, and even the Timberwolves and Knicks seem to operate in a constant loop of agile, incremental changes, where even the smallest transactions are part of a larger asset play.

On the other end are teams like the Lakers, the Heat, and maybe even the Warriors, positioning themselves for the all-in big bang move, chasing the star they believe can change the trajectory of their franchise.

3-Waiting for Godot

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti / Getty Images

The problem for teams waiting for the big bang, one that has now been pushed back to the next free agency, is that it increasingly starts to resemble a famous play by Irish writer Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot: A Tragicomedy in Two Acts. It is a play in which “nothing happens, twice.” As critic Vivian Mercier famously wrote, it “has achieved a theoretical impossibility — a play in which nothing happens, yet keeps audiences glued to their seats.” The problem isn’t that Godot never comes. The problem is that the characters stop living while they wait.

This sounds awfully familiar, doesn’t it?

The wait for the NBA version of Godot, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has become a high-stakes game with a very unpredictable main character and, so far, several disappointed franchises that saw their frustration and wait prolonged for at least another five months. That list includes Giannis’s home team, one of many now replenished with first-round picks and high hopes.

If there is a franchise that has proven it can land the big fish, it’s the Lakers. Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Shaquille O’Neal, and Pau Gasol were all acquired either in free agency or via blockbuster trades, and all but the last move resulted in championship banners. And even if they don’t win the Giannis sweepstakes this summer, they can pivot, using cap space, the precious optionality Pelinka didn’t want to sacrifice, and three draft picks available for trade to land another big name, or several impact players, and build a new competitive team around Dončić and Reaves, assuming he re-signs.

The challenge with salary cap space as the main asset is that, in a way, the cap has become a Godot itself. Just at this deadline, several teams projected to have cap space next summer, like the Wizards, Jazz, and Pacers, made their so-called pre-agency moves, acquiring stars like Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ivica Zubac.

However this summer turns out, a year and a half after acquiring Dončić, the pressure on the Lakers to finally deliver their Godot, to make their big bang, will be far greater — precisely because there have been so few smaller bangs along the way.

4-Luke Kennard is a Laker: a quick profile

The Lakers didn’t stay completely pat at the deadline. They traded Gabe Vincent, along with a future second-round pick, to Atlanta to acquire sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

Apart from athleticism and defense, the lack of shooting was one of the bigger problems for the Lakers, and bringing in one of the best, or at least the most accurate shooters of the past five seasons will certainly help address it.

I think being truly elite at one element of the game, whether it’s shooting, offensive rebounding, or catching lobs, is an undervalued trait and a tactical weapon to have on a roster. And you will rarely find a player like Kennard, who has ranked in the 99th to 100th percentile as a three-point shooter over the past couple of seasons.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

Getting Kennard was a low-risk move, considering that he is replacing a player in Vincent who is almost the opposite, average to below average, but not terrible, in a lot of areas.

Kennard is a player who, in theory, should help the Lakers with both three-point accuracy and volume. They currently rank 23rd in three-point percentage and 22nd in frequency. Teams shot more threes when Kennard was on the floor throughout his career, but one of the common gripes from observers who watched him closely with the Clippers, Grizzlies, and Hawks is that he is not a high-volume shooter in the way his reputation might make you think. That is a byproduct of Kennard often being too deferential to stars, frequently passing up good shots, and partially due to his slower shot-loading and release mechanics. Even with those limitations, having a shooter who converts at such an elite level, even at low usage and without needing a high volume of touches or shots, can do wonders for an offense with Dončić and Reaves drawing so much attention. The Lakers already had one such weapon in Rui Hachimura; now they’ve added an even better one in Kennard. The two Sams, Sam Hauser in Boston and Sam Merrill in Cleveland, are recent reminders of how elite shooters can unlock an offense and push it into top-five territory.

DARKO O-DPM, offensive impact (source: DARKO app)

The problem for the Lakers with Kennard is that shooting is literally the only thing he truly brings to the table. He is a good cutter, can shoot on the move, and operate in off-ball screening actions, which is far more valuable than being a stationary shooter, and he’s also a decent passer. But apart from that, especially on the defensive end, things get pretty rough.

Kennard has been a defensive liability throughout his career and will likely battle Dalton Knecht for the title of the worst defender on the roster, which makes it very hard to play him significant minutes in a playoff-like setting on a Lakers team that already has plenty of holes to begin with. Kennard will not help close the athleticism gap; you could even argue that replacing Vincent with him has made the Lakers slower. Overall, I think this is a move that will give JJ Redick, a movement shooter himself and a fellow Blue Devil who knows Kennard well, a nice tactical wrinkle and an extra option, but not one that makes a real difference. One could question whether a three-month rental was worth the last available second-round pick.

5-The buyout market: what’s next?

That roster reshuffling didn’t completely end when the deadline passed. The Lakers, along with several other teams, will now turn their attention to the buyout market in search of potential roster upgrades.

Cam Thomas, Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Mike Conley, Lonzo Ball, Georges Niang, Kevin Love, and Kyle Anderson are among several names that could surface on an intriguing buyout market. I haven’t done a deep dive yet, but Haywood Highsmith is certainly one name I’ll be paying close attention to.

The ex-Heat wing hasn’t played this season, but if healthy, the 29-year-old is the closest thing to the wing defender profile the Lakers need.