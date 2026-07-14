Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

We’ll be heading into the third week of July tomorrow, but the Lakers’ offseason work is still in progress. Yesterday, they signed rangy 6-foot-9, 24-year-old forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Some may view the prolonged activity and transactions like this one as late adjustments. I prefer to see them as evidence of a proactive approach from Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office. After making their big bang and establishing a new vision with four rapid-fire transactions at the beginning of free agency, they have continued working around the edges to fine-tune the roster.

After signing veteran big man Kevon Looney to a minimum deal (find my thoughts on Looney here), Williams becomes the Lakers’ second addition in that low-salary range. I think both represent good value for the relatively small amount of money spent.

We also got more details about the slight discount Austin Reaves took on his newly signed extension, which could give the Lakers some additional flexibility going forward.

So, there is A LOT to dig into after all the action from yesterday. This is Digginbasketball, after all.

Today’s highlights:

The Lakers add length and depth, but the job isn’t finished yet Reaves’ slight extension discount and a changing of the guard? A first data deep dive on Ziaire Williams

1. The Lakers add length and depth, but the job isn’t finished yet

Like with the Lakers’ other transactions and additions this offseason, let’s first look at the bigger-picture roster outlook before diving into an evaluation of Williams.

Seeing a Shams Charania notification starting with “The Lakers have reached a deal” excites any fan of the purple and gold. But it was his follow-up post, particularly the words “strong” and “starting” in “LA continues its strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward,” that really got my attention.

Looking at the news above and visualizing the updated rotation chart, there is now a clear jam at several positions. The forward spots include Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Adou Thiero, while the Lakers also have several shooting guards with uncertain futures in Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James.

After completing the deals for Kessler, Reaves, and Sexton, the Lakers are now operating above the salary cap. That means any potential deal for Kuminga would have to be a sign-and-trade. Put it all together, and it’s easy to see why the team is trying to pull off a deal that clears up some of that jam while bringing in a starting forward.

One of the Lakers’ structural problems last season was having two players on deals worth more than $10 million, Kleber and Vanderbilt, who were not part of the rotation. They have since filled those salary slots with Grimes, Mamukelashvili, and Sexton. If they can also move on from Vanderbilt, they would have a much more salary-efficient rotation going forward, especially with Williams and Looney on minimum deals and Carr and Thiero on rookie contracts.

2-Reaves’ slight extension discount and a changing of the guard?