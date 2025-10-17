digginbasketball

Reverse
12h

Ayton as a shotmaker has been pretty underrated imo. I was working on something like a Shotmaking RAPM. Where you adjust for the quality of your shots, as well as the teammates and defender. And since 1996-97 season Ayton from 2021-23 has the 4th best 3 year stretch as a shotmaker behind Jokic Shaq, and KD. With the caveat that my shotmaking model is fairly primitive since it relies only on the public shot detail and pbp data.

Merim Bilalic
11h

yeah that rolling aspect nash is talking is somewhat overrated. we saw it in the playoffs with gafford - unplayable when teams switch. would rather have somebody who can punish mismatches and has some offensive game besides jumping high. ayton will be perfectly fine on offence, maybe even really good. defence is where their season and aytons impact will be decided.

p.s. funny you mention wood. he was really a skilled offensive player. nothing he did looked particularly fluid or aesthetic, but it was highly effective. pity he was undersized and a non-factor on defence.

