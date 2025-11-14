Photo by Gina Ferazzi / Getty Images

The Lakers are heading into the final stretch of their five-game road trip, a back-to-back against the Pelicans and the Bucks. With two games in two nights and plenty of game coverage coming your way, we’ll keep this preview short.

To be honest, there shouldn’t be too much overanalyzing this one. After two disappointing collapses in Oklahoma City and Atlanta, the Lakers just need to get back on track and salvage what’s left of this trip. Their opponent is the worst team in the West, ranking in the bottom five on both offense and defense, and playing without their best player, Zion Williamson. They’re also playing two rookies extended starter-level minutes. But no matter who’s on the other side, the Lakers can’t afford another trap game where they come out with low urgency.

For those of you following the NBA Cup, this is the Lakers’ second West Group B game, a group where they’re now the favorites, with every opponent dealing with some drama and early season struggles.

Lakers (8-4) vs Pelicans (2-9) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; NOP on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 20th in Point Diff (-0.9), NOP 27th in Point Diff (-12.8)

LAL vs NOP 2024-25 record: 3-0

LAL injuries: LeBron James (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT), Adou Thiero (questionable)

NOP injuries: Zion Williamson (OUT), Dejounte Murray (OUT), Jordan Poole (OUT)

Key storyline: Can we get a good, end-to-end take care of business game?

The Lakers have been struggling on this road trip and look like a team that could really use the break they’ll get next week. After a no-show in Atlanta, a shaky first half in Charlotte, and a quick collapse in Oklahoma City, they need a game that can bring back some confidence. A good, focused start would do wonders. The Lakers have lost five first quarters in a row and nine of their 12 so far this season.

One other note: rookie athletic specimen Adou Thiero was upgraded to questionable and could make his Lakers debut on this trip. Seeing him on the floor, because he brings some much-needed athleticism, would be another storyline to watch.

Lakers on offense | Pelicans on defense

This is a team playing two rookies a lot of minutes, a lightweight point guard Jeremiah Fears and an undersized, non–rim protecting big man Derik Queen. They’re the opposite of the connected, disruptive defense the Lakers faced in Oklahoma City.