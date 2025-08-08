Photo by Jurij Kodrun / Getty Images

Let’s get this international summer started. The NBA’s on pause, but there’s no shortage of fun basketball. Especially if you dig (no pun intended) FIBA ball.

Over the next month, I’ll be covering more EuroBasket and international action to get us through the quiet stretch—starting today with Slovenia’s first preparation game vs. Germany in Ljubljana. Luka Dončić vs. Franz Wagner, in a matchup between a country starving for Luka basketball and the reigning FIBA World Cup champs (playing without Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis, and Maodo Lo in this one). The two teams will run it back on Sunday, this time in Germany.

This one was extra special—I caught it live, in person, in my hometown, and the main focus was obvious: the first real look at Luka 2.0. New body, new shape, and finally some real basketball to see how it all looks up close.

What follows is a quick-hitting notes format. Gotta pack fast, I’m off early tomorrow for a short soccer trip to Italy with none other than NBA insider legend Marc Stein—who flew to Slovenia to see Dončić in person—before we head to Palermo to watch his Man City Blues at the Renzo Barbera stadium fight for the Anglo-Palermitan Trophy.

If you’re new to the EuroBasket or want a refresher, check out my first piece in the series on Slovenia’s national team history and what it means to Luka and his teammates.

And stay tuned for more later this month when I head to Poland for EuroBasket 2025 group games.

Here are my notes from the game:

The game and the setup: Despite being the first preparation game for both teams, it didn’t look or feel like one—especially in the first half, when things got physical and chippy. This was an uncommon occasion (the last one was two years ago) for Slovenians to see Dončić play at home, and for many, the only opprotunity to see their hero in person. And it wasn’t just Slovenians—I spotted plenty of other fans in Lakers 77 jerseys, plus a few LeBron Lakers, Cavs, and other mixed jerseys sprinkled around the arena. The Stožice Arena was sold out, and the players are competitors, so no one treated this like a friendly exhibition. Unfortunately, that competitiveness turned into a foul- and free-throw-shooting fest, with a ridiculous 77 total free throws in the game.

Photo by Iztok Franko

How did the new-look Dončić look in person in basketball action: This was the part most fans were waiting for, after all the attention his summer body transformation has gotten over the past couple of weeks. Dončić definitely looks much leaner (reports say he’s dropped around 30 pounds) and moved well, especially for his first basketball game in more than three months. He might still be missing a bit of basketball explosiveness—something that should come with more training in the weeks ahead. As for his game, Dončić didn’t look like he’d missed much. It took him less than two minutes to hit his first step-back three, make a circus shot, and fire a rocket pass to a big man rolling to the rim.

The competitive nature of the game also brought out the Dončić we know from NBA nights. He got into a war of words with Isaac Bonga, then made a step-back over the ex-Laker and taunted him and the German bench on his way down the court.

Source: Iztok Franko on X

Dončić also picked up a technical, which counted as his fourth personal foul in the second quarter, and he sat out the fourth. In his defense, it was a strangely officiated game—German star Franz Wagner fouled out in the third after being called for an offensive foul and getting a technical for complaining about the call. His Orlando Magic teammate Tristan da Silva also fouled out in the third. Dončić struggled at the free-throw line (6 of 13) but still finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19 points in 24 minutes, while Wagner had 18.

Talent disparity: Slovenia lost two key starters, Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo, after their club, Olimpia Milano, “convinced” them to skip EuroBasket and focus on their health and rehabilitation. Apart from Dončić, and sharp shooter Klemen Prepelič, they’re the only two Slovenians who will play EuroLeague-level basketball next season, while Germany’s roster is stacked mostly with NBA players and EuroLeague-level talent. Wagner looked really sharp and in control, and the Germans exploited Slovenia’s biggest flaw—lack of size and athleticism—by dominating the offensive glass and winning convincingly, 103-89. Despite missing key players like Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis in this game, Germany showed they’ll be one of the favorites for the medals. Slovenia, on the other hand, will be underdogs—hoping to catch a hot streak if they want to surprise and get close to the medal games.

Double teams and signs of more to come: As mentioned, the Germans opened the game with aggressive on-ball pressure and mostly doubled or hedged on Dončić’s pick-and-roll actions, forcing the ball out of his hands. Not a surprising tactic given Slovenia’s lack of finishing talent, especially inside. It’s a strategy Dončić and the Slovenian team will likely see a lot more of in the upcoming EuroBasket games.

All in all, it was a fun game to open the EuroBasket campaign for Slovenia and Dončić, and it will be interesting to see how they look in another preparation game against the same opponent on Sunday.