This should be a regular Lakers–Mavericks game preview. But we all know it can’t be.

Maybe after we get through a few more of these, it eventually will be. I’m not there yet.

I also don't want to write another overly emotional piece. There have been too many of those over the past year already.

Like Luka, I have tried to move on. For me, zooming in on this Lakers season and this team has helped avoid dwelling on the past. Focusing on the details and the day to day rhythm made it easier to look forward rather than backward. That is part of why I largely avoided writing about this side of the story again. It also helped that Mavericks fans were given a real reason to do the same. The arrival of Cooper Flagg, who I have already done a couple of fun deep dives on, gave them something tangible to look toward instead of constantly revisiting what was lost.

Still, the what if never fully goes away. It is hard to completely escape it when Luka returns to a place he once called home, even if that thought only surfaces once a year. Dallas and Texas were never home for me, but they became a special place over time. A place I grew to love. A place where many friendships still remain. That is why I was genuinely happy when two of those friends, my old pal, former editor at D Magazine, and writing mentor Mike Piellucci, and Mike Marshall, who was formerly with the Dallas Mavericks and has now joined D Magazine as Executive Producer of Content, asked me to talk about Luka’s return.

Below is our conversation on StrongSide. Our chat starts around the 46:45 mark.

Among other things, we talked about how I heard about the trade and the chaotic aftermath of that day. How Luka’s trade was perceived and processed in Slovenia. Luka on the Lakers and the dynamics of this season. The difference between Luka as a superstar and the coverage in Dallas and Los Angeles. The best model for building a team around Flagg and what his ceiling might be. My prediction on what happens with Anthony Davis at the deadline. What is more likely not to happen this season, Cooper winning Rookie of the Year or Luka winning MVP. And my Dirk-esque prediction for Luka’s scoring output tonight.

I hope you enjoy the chat. I will be back with game observations tomorrow.