Photo by Rich Storry

Man, at this point I don’t even know how to start.

I’ve been watching Luka Dončić play basketball for 10 years. More than 650 games across Real Madrid, the Slovenian national team, the Mavericks, and now the Lakers. Yet he still manages to surprise. To amaze. To exceed his own otherworldly standards.

Dončić, with immense help from his coach and teammates, has flipped one of the more depressing seasons into an incredibly fun stretch of basketball. And no matter how it ends, this run of watching greatness up close will make the season worthwhile.

A 60-point game with another clutch takeover. A 40/10/9 night. An overtime game-winner against Denver. A 51-point game. 30-point triple-doubles. 44 against Indiana. Eight straight wins. Eleven of the last twelve.

It can’t get better than that. Or can it?

Today’s notes:

Luka playing in NBA 2K takeover mode (🎞️VIDEO) Dončić collecting receipts and making a serious late MVP push Lakers show resilience, following LeBron’s lead LeBron collecting triple-doubles on back-to-backs at 41 (🎞️VIDEO) Defensive struggles and other concerns

1-Luka playing in NBA 2K takeover mode (🎞️VIDEO)

Last night looked like it might finally be the one, an off game for the Lakers and Dončić. They sleepwalked into it (more on that in the next points), and Dončić looked flat on his first couple of shots. Then you look up and he has a casual 12 after one, 21 at the half.

The real takeover came after the half. Dončić came out scorching, hitting three straight threes over Adebayo, scoring 19 in the quarter, adding three steals, and turning a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

But that third quarter run wasn’t even the best part. Dončić followed it with a 20-point fourth-quarter explosion in under eight minutes, including two dagger threes in the final two minutes.

Just another absurd shotmaking display, willing his team to another win. 60 points on the second night of a tough back-to-back against a top-six Heat defense. Of course, Dončić will also remind you of his five steals and just two turnovers.

Dončić’s third career 60-point performance, brought joy and admiration from his teammates, and MVP chants in an away arena.

2-Dončić collecting receipts and making a serious late MVP push