Quick Note: Luka Dončić Showing Burst in EuroBasket Prep
A quick video note from Slovenia’s latest prep game against Great Britain
Speed. It’s been on my mind all week.
I’m in the middle of my next NBA offseason deep-dive (hoping to publish it later this week), and one of the main challenges has been figuring out how to evaluate player speed. A loyal reader, Terry, raised the question last week while we discussed my tier rankings of the best wing defenders in the West, and it stuck with me.
The eye test is always one option—and probably still the best when it comes to speed—but can it be backed up with stats or tracking data?
I spent the week thinking, talking with people, and digging through numbers trying to figure it out. Without giving too much away, one thing I focused on was how to identify the NBA’s fastest players—along with the Lakers’ lack of speed last season compared to the Mavericks’ Finals template of surrounding Luka Dončić with quick, athletic teammates.
And then there’s Dončić himself—a player whose speed, or burst, is constantly debated, always linked to his conditioning and body. Whenever his conditioning has slipped in the past, his first step and ability to get to the rim suffered. This summer, his body transformation and weight loss have been one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines. Naturally, the big question for Luka, Lakers, and NBA fans alike was how that would show up in game speed.
If last night’s performance in Slovenia’s prep game against Great Britain was any glimpse, Lakers fans should feel optimistic heading into next season. Dončić scored 28 points, added 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block in just 28 minutes of action, leading Slovenia to a convincing and much-needed 93–81 win. More importantly, this leaner version of Dončić showed a burst and fluidity on his drives we missed last season, a year defined by the shocking trade and the most significant injury absence of his career.
Of course, this isn’t NBA competition. Great Britain is underwhelming even by European standards, and Slovenia’s final prep match tomorrow in Belgrade—against EuroBasket favorites and currently the best team in Europe, Serbia—will be a far tougher test. And FIBA basketball, with its crowded paint, tighter spacing, and more physical play, is never the most forgiving environment for showcasing a player’s first step or ability to get to the rim.
It’s obvious Dončić isn’t yet in 100 percent game shape, with eight days still to go before Slovenia’s first EuroBasket game. His explosiveness can still improve. But sometimes, beyond all the data, analysis, and comparisons, the eye test is clear enough. And last night it gave both Slovenia and Lakers fans hope.
I remember when Luka first came to the NBA, a lot of writers focused on his ability to decelerate as a major factor in his ability to get open. Another player that I watch--Cade Cunningham--plays to that strength as well.
But burst seems to go hand in hand with that deceleration game. Burst makes the deceleration even more difficult to defend. I am really interested in seeing what you come up with in your search for the data behind speed!
Thanks for the update!