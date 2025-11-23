Photo by Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Lakers face the Utah Jazz again tonight, a quick turnaround rematch after a rare four-day rest break in the schedule. Because it is the same opponent, I will not do a full standalone preview. Most of what I wrote in the first Jazz matchup still applies, and the notes from that preview and the postgame observations remain the best way to get up to speed.

But what I want to focus on tonight is one specific part of the game to watch for when you sit down to watch. We saw the first glimpse of it in the last matchup when LeBron James made his season debut, and it is the one thing that could become the Lakers’ real superpower this season, the special wrinkle they can rely on when they need it most.

Today’s highlights:

A simple two-man action to remind us of what is coming (🎞️VIDEO) Triangle matchup manipulation and utility plays Mind the game, mind the matchups (🎞️VIDEO) Hunting the weakest link, season two with a new supporting cast (🎞️VIDEO)

A simple two-man action to remind us of what is coming ( 🎞️VIDEO)

The plays I am talking about were a couple of simple empty-side pick-and-roll pistol actions that LeBron James and Austin Reaves ran to force an early switch. The result was a quick LeBron-against-Keyonte George post-up, a mismatch that forced the Jazz to send help, with Luka Dončić occupying the defense on the weak side.

These actions are nothing special because every NBA team runs them in early offense, but in the Lakers’ case, any action that involves two of their best players, or ideally all three working together in the same play, is always intriguing.

Triangle matchup manipulation and utility plays

Back in September, at the season-opening press conference, JJ Redick was asked about the Dončić, James, and Reaves trio, and how to make sure their combined firepower is used to its full capacity after their first offseason and training camp together. Redick used a football term, “utility plays,” to describe actions where all three of his stars are involved when they share the court together.

Because of James’s sciatica injury, we have not really seen the full utility sets with all three involved in the same action this season. We saw a couple of glimpses in the first Utah game, but the simple two-man actions with the third player spaced on the weak side do not quite qualify as that. The reason I shared those two plays is because they show the challenge most teams will face when trying to match up with Dončić, James, and Reaves on the floor together. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Keyonte George has the size and speed to stay with Reaves, but he will be overmatched against the much bigger James or against Dončić on the block.

When the Lakers were playing their best basketball last season, during their strong stretch in March and April, we saw them successfully run utility plays with the triangle of Dončić, James, and Reaves. Those actions allowed them to manipulate matchups and create advantages from those mismatches.

Not surprisingly, the numbers fully support the simple logic that when your best three players are involved in an action, good things usually happen. In their short time together last regular season, the Lakers logged 109 off-ball screen actions with all three on the floor where one of them was directly involved. Those actions produced 1.240 points per chance and 1.382 points per direct action, both elite marks. Similarly, there were 160 pick actions where one of the three served as the screener with the other two on the floor, and those plays generated 1.150 points per chance and 1.118 points per direct pick — again, very high-level numbers.

That happened right after the shocking trade, when everyone had to adapt to a seismic change on the fly, during the busiest part of the schedule with almost no practice time, and with the team fighting for the best possible playoff spot. Now, with everyone finally healthy and a full week of rare, extensive practice time, it is time to see how Redick and his three stars build on that foundation with a reshuffled supporting cast around them.

Mind the game, mind the matchups ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Before Redick was hired to coach the Lakers, he and James gave us a peek into their basketball minds in season one of the excellent Mind the Game podcast produced by my friend Jason Gallagher. In an episode recorded before the 2024 NBA Finals, the one Dončić and his Mavericks lost, Redick raved about the Celtics’ ability to use their three best offensive players to manipulate matchups in a way that forces the defense to choose the least bad option among many bad ones. More specifically, Redick and James dissected the Celtics’ Horns 2, or Horns Chest, action as an example of one of Joe Mazzulla’s go-to utility plays.

Not surprisingly, and as you can see in this quick video breakdown, Redick integrated that play last season as one of his go-to sets to manipulate mismatches and put his three superstars in advantageous situations in the middle of the floor.