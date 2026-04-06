Photo by Cooper Neill / Getty Images

First, before I even start, I have to say this once again: injuries suck.

The Lakers just had one of their most fun months in recent memory, finally gelling after a tumultuous season full of ups and downs, with Luka Dončić maybe playing the best basketball of his career, capping it with another Player of the Month award in March.

Then, in one half of a disastrous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was all taken away.

First, the news of Dončić’s Grade 2 hamstring strain hit, followed by news that Austin Reaves is expected to miss four to six weeks with a Grade 2 oblique injury.

Not only did it suck because it cut short a super fun run that made us believe in these Lakers, it also hurt because we got robbed of seeing what Dončić and Reaves could do as a playoff pairing — critical information heading into a very important summer. Not to mention, this could have been the last meaningful playoff run for LeBron James as a Laker.

But the two injuries turned everything upside down, and as I can see from your questions in our chat, there are a lot of doubts about how the Lakers should handle Dončić’s injury in particular, and what it means in the long term.

Then, later in the evening, more news came out: Dončić will try to push for a potential playoff comeback by seeking specialized medical treatment in Europe.

Because of the recent developments and their potential implications, I decided to focus this article on answering questions about both injuries, the impact of load, whether they could have been prevented, and whether Dončić (and Reaves) should push for a return in the playoffs.

I’ll save the questions about future team building, best player types, and ideal archetypes next to Dončić for future deep dives.

Breakdown highlights

How did we get here? (the minutes and load question) Dončić pushing for a comeback, but recent hamstring setbacks are a warning sign Is it worth the risk?

1-How did we get here? (the minutes and load question)