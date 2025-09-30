Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

If last week’s Pelinka–Redick press conference (see key highlights here) was the unofficial start of my 2025-26 season coverage, then yesterday’s Media Day sessions were the true tip-off.

Most of the NBA held their media sessions, but my focus was on the two teams I’ve followed most closely in recent years — and two that the Luka Dončić trade will link forever: the Lakers and the Mavericks.

When I tweeted my first impressions from Media Day in Dallas, a few people asked if I’d still be covering the Mavericks this season. Going forward, my detailed coverage will center on Luka and the Lakers, but I’ll try to keep up with the Mavericks as much as I can. I’ve watched every Mavs game over the last seven seasons, and they remain a fascinating team to follow with Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of that stacked roster. At minimum, I’ll be following the big-picture storylines: how the AD-at-the-four experiment, the “going big” strategy, the two-timeline setup with Flagg and the vets, and the rest of their long-term questions play out.

Media Day is always full of interviews, words, excitement, and clichés, but hidden in there are sometimes the first real clues that could be important for the season ahead. Below is what I deciphered from the Lakers’ and Mavs’ media sessions.

Championship shape Fresh and hungry into a new era Invested LeBron James Other Laker player notes The missing elephant in the room and Kyrie Irving's return timeline Anthony Davis wearing goggles and the potential impact on his shooting? Dereck Lively II 7-foot-3 now? Cooper Flagg, starting lineup, and the "everyone can push and go" theme

1-Championship shape

If “optionality” was the keyword of Rob Pelinka’s interviews all summer, then “championship shape” is the mantra JJ Redick has instilled into every Laker player’s mind. It was the phrase you heard most often from both players and team media, with nearly everyone explaining that their number one offseason priority was working on their body.

Dončić, once again reflecting on his offseason transformation, explained that the key difference compared to last season is that he feels a bit quicker, but more importantly, less prone to fatigue.

The same theme ran through the rest of the roster. Maxi Kleber said he’s fully recovered and healthy, and even noted that Deandre Ayton felt stronger than in the past when battling him in pickup games. Jaxson Hayes mentioned he added weight to be more impactful and versatile. Bronny James said his focus was building strength. Jarred Vanderbilt was happy to finally have a full summer of uninterrupted work on his body and game after a couple of injury-recovery offseasons. And Austin Reaves said he spent plenty of time in the weight room.

Redick admitted that one of his staff’s failures in the playoffs was the team not being physically ready. From what we heard at Media Day, it’s clear that he and the players made a point to address that systematically and collectively this summer.

2-Fresh and hungry into a new era

As expected, Dončić didn’t reveal much in his media session, but one theme he did repeat was having a fresh start and a fresh mind. He was back to his smiling self, interrupting other interviews with pranks, but beneath the jokes he did share one important point I highlighted last week when I wrote about Redick’s surprising contract extension. When talking about his partnership with Redick, Dončić used the word “stability” and said he hopes to work with him until the end of his career. It’s a promising sign of the beginning of long-term continuity — an element missing earlier in Dončić’s career.

Speaking of the long term, we’ll see how the new Lakers additions, most of them on one-year deals, fit into that picture. A lot will depend on how this season develops, and there’s no doubt players like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart fully realize it. Both used the word “hungry,” and Ayton even added the analogy of a wounded animal when talking about his drive to take full advantage of the opportunity to play on the biggest stage next to the brightest stars again.

3-Invested LeBron James

James was the player I was most curious to hear from, given the offseason drama and the Lakers’ transition into a Luka-centric future. He picked up his player option, which means he’ll play this year on an expiring contract, and Rich Paul added to the intrigue with a cryptic statement about his client’s future.

However, both his demeanor and especially his words yesterday gave me the impression James is invested, bought into this team, and ready to kick off season 23. He spoke in detail about the skillsets and fit of the new additions, praised Dončić’s offseason routine, and explained how he watched a lot of EuroBasket to study his younger superstar partner. The most telling sign of James’ investment, though, was his explanation that he spent much more time this offseason honing his catch-and-shoot and off-ball game, finding ways to stay effective without the ball because of Dončić and the other ball-handling options on the roster.

4-Other Laker player notes