This was supposed to be a mega game preview for the first Lakers–Mavericks matchup on Friday. For obvious reasons, these are the two teams I’ve watched closest over the last two seasons, and Luka facing his old team, even with Nico Harrison gone, will always be a special game. The potential return of Anthony Davis only adds intrigue.

But instead of a straight preview, I decided to zoom out. Watching the Mavericks struggle to score all season while ranking dead last in offense, and seeing the Lakers and most of the league in the middle of another scoring explosion, got me thinking. Offensive rating is at an all-time high, Dončić leads the league at 35.2 points per game, three other players are averaging 31 or more, and 14 players are at 27.9 or higher. And all of it makes me wonder how Nico Harrison misjudged the direction of the NBA game this badly.

For all my Mavs-fan readers, I don’t want this to turn into another kicking-the-dead-horse piece, even if the names Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson are impossible to ignore in any honest analysis. That’s why I’ll also share a few thoughts and past examples of what it looks like to build a championship offense around a player with a Cooper Flagg-type profile. And for the Lakers, the Dončić–Austin Reaves duo echoes so many past Mavericks iterations that the comparisons are unavoidable.

But most of all, this was just a fun exercise of looking at and comparing the abundance of offensive talent we have the privilege of watching on a game-by-game basis.

Today’s highlights:

Data and methodology Offensive engines: tiers and categories The makeup of title teams from the past decade Paths to contention: Lakers with Luka, Mavs with Flagg

1-Data and methodology

The idea for this analysis started with the same question everyone in the Mavericks and Lakers orbit asks themselves after every Dončić outburst: how can you give up a generational one-man offense? That led me to a second, even more interesting question. How many players in today’s NBA are actually that — a guaranteed engine or the main piece of an elite offense?

So to answer that, I ended up looking at three different data sources (all using data from 2022–2025):

Cleaning the Glass On/Off data: points per 100 possessions scored with the player on the floor

source: Cleaning the Glass

This is where I started, because I wanted a look at how many players over the last three and a half seasons were part of offenses that scored at least 120 points per 100 possessions with them on the floor. I know 120 is a round-number bias, but it’s also the mark of a truly elite offense. There are four players who reached that threshold: Jokić, Dončić, Brunson, and Jamal Murray, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting up outstanding numbers since the 2023–24 season. You could argue Murray is there because Jokić is so absurd — and there’s truth to that — but the rest of this exercise also reaffirmed my belief that Murray is an underrated offensive creator.

EPM – Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus

source: EPM — DunksAndThrees

EPM is one of the most popular all-in-one advanced metrics, and for this exercise I focused on the offensive side of it. More specifically, I looked at how many player-seasons had an offensive EPM of 5 or above. Another round number, and another mark that only elite offensive players can reach. Jokić is in his own stratosphere when it comes to advanced metrics, with Shai and Luka sitting right below him.

Self-created shot volume and efficiency

I looked at both the volume of self-created shots (the share of self-created attempts per 100 shots) and the efficiency of those attempts, defined as shots with two or more seconds of touch time. Luka and SGA are in a category of their own in terms of both volume and efficiency, with Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton being the two other guards who stand out.

Inefficiency on these shots — which also shows up in the On/Off data — is why I excluded some of the less efficient high-volume scorers like Trae Young, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, and Paolo Banchero from my final lists.

2-Offensive engines: tiers and categories