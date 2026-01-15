digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
swenpinti10's avatar
swenpinti10
7h

Great Observation and article ! I like when Luka makes 60 percent of his two point shots ! And when he gets like 8 free throws and makes 7 of 8 I am Fine with that ! The last 6 Games Luka makes 38 percent of his threes ! I like that ! This is a must win tonite

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Iztok Franko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture