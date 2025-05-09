digginbasketball

User's avatar
Chris Young's avatar
Chris Young
May 9

really really insightful stuff here Iztok. Well done

1 reply by Iztok Franko
Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
May 9

In hindsight, the Mavs lagged the league for the first 4-5 years they had Luka; they finally remedied that with the long, athletic wings and centers that took them to the Finals, but it’s intriguing to think about where they would be if they built around Luka with more patience and insight starting in 2018. The Lakers are so much like those early Mavs, one dimensional players, good defenders without reliable offense, not enough size or versatility. No real center. Now, every team wants long, athletic, defenders who can attack the basket and hit an open jumper. The Lakers have their work cut out for them, and not a lot of assets to work with. Mavericks need a high level ball handler or two - they can be competitive if they find a gem in the draft, and AD stays healthy. Will be interesting how aggressive Nico is this summer.

1 reply by Iztok Franko
5 more comments...

