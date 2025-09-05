Slovenia’s Luka Dončić battles Israel’s Deni Avdija at EuroBasket in Katowice, Poland (Photo by NurPhoto / Getty Images)

It’s been a busy basketball week. EuroBasket is in full swing, and I just got back home from Katowice, Poland, where I watched Luka Dončić and Slovenia’s first three group games in person. (If you missed my EuroBasket Chronicles, where Mavs, Lakers, and even fans from Germany, Italy, and Poland shared their Luka stories, you can check those out here.)

Even though I’m no longer on site, I’ve still been glued to EuroBasket. All of Dončić’s Slovenia games, of course—plus some extra number-crunching and scouting of our national team opponents, like Deni Avdija and Israel.

But I’ve also tried to keep up with other teams and NBA stars across the tournament. I caught most of the games in Slovenia’s group, which meant plenty of Zaccharie Risacher, Bilal Coulibaly, Guerschon Yabusele, and a glimpse of Alex Sarr before his injury. Avdija has been outstanding, including a head-to-head battle with Dončić that was one of the best games for both in the group stage (more on that below).

Beyond Slovenia’s group, I tuned into Nikola Jokić vs. Alperen Sengun in a wild Serbia–Turkey matchup, Giannis Antetokounmpo against Spain and Santi Aldama (Greece’s win sent the reigning 2022 champs Spain packing shockingly early, before the knockout rounds even began), and did a deeper numbers crunch closer for Italy and their NBA frontman Simone Fontecchio—Slovenia’s opponent in Sunday’s knockout round.

With a busy EuroBasket slate and a couple of interesting NBA storylines popping up this past week, I figured a short notes format (which, as usual, didn’t end up being so short) fits best today.

Today's highlights

Luka ramping up, looking great… and a little different (🎞️VIDEO) Deni Avdija: the ultimate connector, but with a flaw (quick analytics case with 🎞️VIDEO) Clippers in trouble? P.J. Washington’s extension + Mavs offseason thoughts What’s next: analysis ideas and plans

1-Luka ramping up, looking great… and a little different ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Dončić added another gem to his FIBA résumé with a monster line—37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and a block—in a win that locked Slovenia into third place in the group and set up a first-round elimination matchup with Italy.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing this summer. Slovenia dropped more than usual in the prep games, and Dončić looked rusty at times especially against weaker opponents like Belgium and Iceland. But as he usually does, he saved his best for the toughest competition. He torched Poland for 34 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals, followed by 39 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds against France, not to mention his head-to-head showdown with Israel.

Luka 2.0, or slimmed down Luka, has been the talk of the summer, and watching his EuroBasket games up close it’s clear how losing 15–25 pounds has unlocked parts of his game we haven’t really seen since the bubble. We’re used to Dončić’s step-backs, pick-and-roll manipulation, and passing brilliance—as on display against Israel—and those very things made him the NBA’s leading scorer in 2024, the year he carried the Mavericks to the Finals. The new, or maybe better improved, part we see with slimmer Luka is the extra burst of energy, agility, and speed. FIBA isn’t as open with film breakdowns as the NBA, but if you watch Luka’s most recent highlight reel, you’ll see exactly what I mean.

Pushing the break at full speed has been one of the most noticeable differences, and you can see it at the 0:53, 1:07, 1:37, and 5:20 marks in the video above. Splitting double teams and getting to the rim is where his improved agility and fluidity have really shown throughout this tournament (see 3:30 mark).

Dončić has also been very engaged and active defensively. Against Israel, we even saw him as an effective weakside help defender, contesting vertically at the rim. The Slovenian 26-year-old leading EuroBasket in scoring at 32.4 points per game is no surprise—but him also ranking first in steals at 3.2 is definitely notable.

And for Lakers fans wanting a glimpse of how the pick-and-roll with Deandre Ayton might look, check out this ridiculous on-target pass at the 4:07 mark.

2-Deni Avdija: the ultimate connector, but with a flaw (quick analytics case with 🎞️VIDEO )

I’ve been doing number breakdowns for Slovenia and their opponents, and when preparing for Israel one thing about Deni Avdija popped out. He’s having a great EuroBasket overall—averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds through five games while being an almost unstoppable force in transition—but the numbers reveal something worth noting. His per-30-minute stats showed Avdija averaging 3.2 turnovers to just 3.0 assists.

Israel National Team per-30-minute stats from EuroBasket and prep games ahead of the matchup with Slovenia

Avdija’s much larger NBA sample shows a similar pattern. While he’s been a very willing driver and passer, his turnover rate has ranked in the bottom 10th percentile for his position in each of the last three seasons.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

The data was enough for me to dig deeper, and after filtering turnovers by type I found that many were happening on the move and on drives in the paint.