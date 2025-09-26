Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

It’s here, the 2025-26 NBA season has unofficially started.

The Knicks, Pelicans, Nets, and Suns were the first four teams to hold Media Day. The Lakers, Mavericks, and the rest will step up on Monday, September 29. We’ll have to wait a couple more days to hear from Luka Dončić (like last summer he worked out with Ilirija, the local club his father helps manage after EuroBasket, and had his final practice on Wednesday before heading back to Los Angeles), LeBron James, and the rest of the roster.

But while the players are still a few days away, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach JJ Redick already spoke. Their 2025-26 Season Opening Press Conference was held last night. While Pelinka and Redick didn’t say anything earth-shattering, there was one piece of genuinely interesting news (more on that in my highlights). Still, there were a handful of takeaways worth noting from their interviews.

Before we get into those, I want to pause on something else. Personally, I’ve missed hearing Redick, who we hadn’t heard from since the disappointing playoff exit in April, talk about basketball. The way he’s open about his thought process, his growth as both a coach and a person, his thoughtfulness in most answers, and maybe most importantly, his empathy, are the reasons I was such a big fan of him as a media voice. And it’s also why I’ve really enjoyed covering him through most of his rookie season on the Lakers bench.

Redick’s first season, in which the Lakers surprisingly climbed to the number three seed in the West with 50 wins, was undoubtedly a success. But there were hiccups too. Most notably, he became the first coach in the play-by-play era to ride the same five players for an entire second half without a substitution in a critical Game 4 against the Timberwolves. He followed that up by storming out of the press conference after being asked about the decision. Redick often calls himself a basketball sicko, and that mix of passion with his otherwise thoughtful and self-reflective personality is what makes him such an intriguing head coach. One small but interesting tidbit from last night’s presser was Redick’s openness in admitting he needs to be better at managing the on-off button on his competitive edge.

Today’s highlights:

Optionality… around an excited Luka Luka… and the JJ era Sharing Optionality and roster improvements in the short term? Quick LeBron, Reaves, Ayton, LaRavia, Smart, and Knecht notes

1-Optionality… around an excited Luka

All offseason events and Pelinka’s comments have made it clear the Lakers have fully entered the “Luka era” and are building the team around Dončić, while everything else is optional. “Optionality” was the word Pelinka leaned on most last night, and throughout the summer.

The only Laker besides Dončić whose contract runs beyond this season is Jarred Vanderbilt. Even LeBron James enters the year on an expiring deal (though Pelinka stressed he and the Lakers would love to see him retire in purple and gold).

Pelinka once again pointed to the impact of the new CBA and how difficult it becomes if you get “trapped” over the aprons and lose optionality. He described the front office’s offseason work as intentional, methodical, and disciplined, and in his words, how “very disciplined and intent” they were in keeping optionality (more on how Pelinka sees that optionality being leveraged in the short term to improve the team coming up in one of the later sections).

As for Dončić, whose commitment to reshape his body was the story of the summer, Redick added one interesting insight when asked about it. As a former player who, in his own words, had an OCD-level obsession with routine, he spoke about Dončić and his new habits. Redick said his impression is that this is Dončić’s life now, and that his excitement in embracing it is very high. I’ve written a lot about how different Dončić looked at EuroBasket, but also emphasized that the next step for the new Lakers cornerstone is to carry it over and prove he can maintain that focus throughout the NBA season. If the routine truly becomes part of his life…

2-Luka… and the JJ era

The biggest and somewhat surprising news of the presser was Pelinka announcing that the Lakers have extended JJ Redick’s contract heading into the season. According to Dave McMenamin, sources say the extension adds multiple years to the four-year deal Redick signed in June 2024.

That long-term commitment also means Redick can be excluded from the “optional” category. It’s Luka and JJ as the clear pillars the Lakers are building around. Pelinka elaborated that having long-term planning in place is helpful. I believe this extension, especially coming after the Buss family sold majority ownership of the Lakers to Mark Walter, is a good sign of long-term stability. And despite the short-term contracts dominating the roster, it might even mark the beginning of continuity. If you follow my work, you know how strongly I believe the latter is needed for ultimate success in the NBA.

3–Sharing

Redick didn’t reveal much about tactics or roster pecking order this time. Unlike last year, when he went as far as naming his starting five in the preseason, he kept things more diplomatic, saying the Lakers have seven to eight starting-level players. What he did share, though, was one interesting thought on how he sees his three offensive engines — Dončić, James, and Austin Reaves — playing together.