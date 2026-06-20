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The highly anticipated summer of 2026 is finally here. Not just for your Los Angeles Lakers, but also for your Substack writer who has spent the past few months obsessing over every possible Lakers offseason scenario.

Next week, I’ll first be paying off a long-overdue debt to my wife, who has patiently endured months of me being glued to my laptop, watching basketball, building offseason spreadsheets, and endlessly scrolling for NBA news. My repayment comes in the form of a short trip to Dublin and a Teddy Swims concert.

A few days later, we’ll make our annual move to our summer base in Greece. By now, I’ve developed a very specific offseason routine there. Mornings are reserved for dissecting NBA news, listening to podcasts, scrolling through X, and trying to make sense of the chaos that inevitably follows the start of free agency. Afternoons are for windsurfing and, since last summer, wing foiling once the daily news cycle finally slows down.

Because of that, it is hard for me not to associate the first week of July with a very specific scene. Sitting in the garden of my Greek host, Chrissa, in the quiet shade of a large mulberry tree, with thousands of cicadas providing the only soundtrack while the rest of my family is still asleep. Coffee in hand, refreshing timelines and dissecting the latest news that dropped overnight. Over the years, it has become my own little zen antidote to one of the most hectic weeks on the NBA calendar.

I’m telling you all this partly to set expectations. Next week will be a bit more unpredictable than usual as I travel and settle into my summer routine. But don’t worry, I’ll still find time to follow, analyze, and inevitably overanalyze the first major milestone of the offseason: the NBA Draft and everything that follows in its wake.

Speaking of expectations, that’s actually what I want to talk about today.

Because ever since February, when I last wrote about this topic, expectations have been on my mind. Expectations shape how we perceive results. They influence whether we view an outcome as a success, a disappointment, or simply an inevitable consequence of decisions made long before. And as we head into what could be the most important Lakers offseason in years, expectations will once again play a major role in how we judge everything that follows.

Today’s highlights:

If we got the expectations wrong, we shouldn't this time The expectations that truly matter All quiet on the Giannis front The calls to run it back are getting louder Still an acceptable version of a retrofit?

1-If we got the expectations wrong, we shouldn't this time

Back in February, after the Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, I wrote an article titled All About Nothing, or Everything? In it, I wrestled with whether the Lakers' inactivity at the deadline and during the previous two transaction windows was a failure to deliver or a failure of expectations.

Part of the reason expectations became such an important part of this story is that, at various points along the way, there were reasons to believe the Lakers’ reshaping of the roster around Dončić would happen right away. The trade for Mark Williams just a week after Dončić was acquired was a clear sign of that. But once that deal was rescinded, attention naturally shifted to the summer of 2025, when Rob Pelinka again raised those hopes by describing the challenge of building around Dončić after the blockbuster trade:

“When you make a seismic trade at the deadline, your roster and the building around it, it’s kind of like trying to build an airplane in the sky – now we get a chance to land that plane, put it in the hangar, and really figure out the parts of it that we need to retrofit and change. That’s what we’ll do.” - Rob Pelinka, May 1, 2025.

However, the retrofit never really happened. Instead, the Lakers opted for stopgaps and patches in the form of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. To be fair, all three proved to be adequate short-term solutions and played important roles in the Lakers' successful 53-win season. But both the profile of the signings and the structure of their contracts made it clear that the Lakers were intent on preserving their limited assets and future flexibility.

Some of us hoped that some sort of recalibration would come at the following trade deadline. However, Pelinka was clear that patience and optionality for the summer of 2026 were the priorities.

“I would say we were aggressive. And one form of being aggressive is saying no to moves that come your way that might not be best for the short- and long-term future. That's like being aggressive even though you end up doing nothing because it's hard to say no sometimes to getting a good player that could be a quick short-term fix but could have implication for long-term where it doesn't fit into the overall vision you have for the team.” - Rob Pelinka, February 8, 2026.

That restraint, combined with several major decisions being deferred to the summer of 2026 and more draft capital becoming available for trade, led to headlines such as ESPN's: "Why the Lakers' quiet trade deadline could make for an explosive offseason."

2-The expectations that truly matter