After another prolonged downtime and a weird schedule pause caused by the NBA Cup, Lakers basketball is finally back tonight.

The opponent is familiar. The Lakers face the Utah Jazz for the third time already this season, which makes this a good moment to step away from the usual preview format. Instead of rehashing matchups we’ve already seen, this piece focuses on the Lakers themselves. What to watch for. What they can lean on. And what needs to start taking shape not just tonight, but over the next stretch of games leading into the Christmas matchup against the Rockets.

With extended practice time and a chance for some introspection, this feels like a moment where the Lakers need to send a response. A solid, convincing performance. Something they can build on after the encouraging change in approach and rotations against the Suns, while also showing real progress on the areas that have tripped them up lately.

Banshee rotation, hustle needs to carry on

Before the Suns game, I wrote about possible adjustments the Lakers could make to fix their defense, and the main suggestion was simple: increase the minutes for the so-called banshees. Jarred Vanderbilt, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, Gabe Vincent, and Adou Thiero. When his energy and focus are right, Jaxson Hayes belongs on that list too. JJ Redick was on a similar wavelength, reintroducing Vanderbilt into the rotation after a ten-game stretch completely out of it.

Vanderbilt responded with one of his best games as a Laker, a 15-minute stretch packed with havoc creation through hustle, defensive playmaking, and crashing the boards. Other banshees followed suit in extended minutes, and their collective impact was the main reason the Lakers were able to escape with the win despite a near-collapse down the stretch.

The Lakers need to show that this wasn’t just another occasional, flip-the-switch-on burst of effort we’ve seen from them in short stretches, but rarely for full games this season. With Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton missing this game, more minutes for the banshees should come almost by default. The key for the Lakers is to make this a longer-term adjustment and keep the minutes of the hustle units up even when Reaves and Ayton return. To do that, Redick will need to find ways to reduce the minutes for Dončić and James into the mid-to-low thirties, and potentially find a sweet spot for Ayton and Hachimura in the 25–28 minutes per game range.

