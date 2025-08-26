Photo by Nic Antaya / Getty Images

EuroBasket tips off this week, and despite Slovenia’s shaky run in the prep games, I’ll be flying to Katowice, Poland on Wednesday to catch Luka Dončić and his national team in their first three group-stage matchups.

But before boarding that flight, it’s time to turn back to the NBA and do something I enjoyed putting together last year—my early Western Conference rankings and predictions.

The West looks as unpredictable and stacked as almost every past season I can remember. That’s why, in recent weeks, I’ve gone deeper with a special series of Western Conference breakdowns:

All of that analysis made me reflect and brought me to the ultimate exercise: stacking up the entire Western Conference for the season ahead.

Breakdown highlights

Looking back at my last year’s predictions: the hits and the misses Predicting Luka Dončić’s team win totals The baseline: consolidated Vegas win total odds My Western Conference (way too early) predictions

1-Looking back at my last year’s predictions: the hits and the misses

Before diving into this year’s rankings, let’s rewind to last season’s predictions. I’ll be the first to admit I’m not a big predictions guy, but it’s always entertaining to see where I nailed it…and where I completely whiffed.

What did I hit?

OKC didn’t just dominate the West, they ran through the entire league. And just like I predicted, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein turned out to be the missing pieces. I had the Nuggets sliding a couple of spots to 4th, and that’s exactly where they finished. Similarly, I went against the Vegas consensus that had Minnesota as the West’s second-best team. I pegged them 5th, and they landed 6th. I also nailed two of the four play-in teams, correctly slotting in the Warriors and Kings.

What did I miss?

Well, for starters, I didn’t see the Mavericks’ season from hell coming with all the injuries. And even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined they’d actually trade Luka Dončić. I expected a huge year from Dallas, with the Mavericks finishing right behind OKC in second. Instead, they crashed all the way down to 10th. In fairness, before Dončić went down with a calf injury on Christmas, they looked like the West’s second-best team and were on pace for 58 wins based on point differential. The team Dončić was traded to, the Lakers, finished 3rd — far above the 10th spot I had them pegged for before the season. Adding Dončić obviously helped, but J.J. Redick and his squad were already sitting in 5th even before the trade, making them one of the league’s better surprise stories. Memphis was another disaster story. I had them ranked 3rd, but they slid all the way into the play-in after a late-season collapse that cost Taylor Jenkins his job. I was high on him going into the year, and for most of the season it looked justified, as the Grizzlies were on track for that 3rd spot well into mid-March.

The two teams I whiffed on most were the Rockets and Clippers. I had them ranked 11th and 12th going into the year, but they finished much higher, 2nd and 5th, respectively. Like OKC, both teams built their success on a top-five defense and frustrated opponents with an aggressive, in-your-face, ball-pressure style of play. It turned into one of the season’s defining trends, and a good reminder that teams who consistently play harder than their opponents usually rack up wins in the regular season. Lesson learned: it’s something I’ve placed greater emphasis on in this year’s predictions.

2–Predicting Luka Dončić’s team win totals

One last thing before jumping into the full rankings: predicting the win totals for the Lakers and Luka Dončić–led teams. Kind of a no-brainer, since I’ve covered his Mavericks years closely, followed last season’s Lakers in detail, and know that’s a big part of why many of you read my work.

Below is a table showing Dončić’s team records for every season since his rookie year, broken down into games he played, games he missed, and the corresponding win totals.

What stands out right away is that whenever Dončić has been on at least somewhat competitive rosters (the 2021–22, 2023–24, and 2024–25 Mavericks, plus last year’s Lakers), his teams have played at roughly a 50–52 win pace. That’s a reasonable baseline I believe is realistic for the Lakers next season—assuming no major injuries or other shake-ups get in the way.

The other question is why Dončić, who’s consistently mentioned as an MVP candidate and a top-three player in the NBA, hasn’t yet had more regular-season success — like a high-50-win season — the way some of his counterparts such as Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo have had in the past.