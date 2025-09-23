Photo by Justin Ford / Getty Images

Last September, I wrote what I thought was the biggest big-picture question for the Dallas Mavericks and their chances of staying a contender after that surprising trip to the Finals. In an article titled The Kyrie Irving Timeline, I dug into how many peak Irving years we could realistically expect based on his age, injury history, and historical comps. At the time, there was reason for optimism.

We know how much has changed since. Luka Dončić was traded. Irving will miss most of the upcoming season because of the devastating ACL injury. The Mavericks won the lottery and the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, getting their hands on one of the best rookie prodigies in recent history — making the long-term future far brighter than it looked in April, when the wounded Mavs fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In and failed to make the playoffs.

But in the short term, for this season, the key question feels awfully close to the one I asked last September: can an injury-prone 32-year-old superstar still perform at a peak level for at least another year?

Only this time it’s not about Irving. It’s about Anthony Davis.

As always when I do these historical deep-dives, thanks to my friend and injury chronicler Jeff Stotts, founder of InStreetClothes.com, for his input and help with historical injury data.

Today’s highlights:

Anthony Davis —a top 10 player if healthy? All-NBA Team selections: a young man’s award 📊 Do big men peak earlier? A short and exclusive list 📊 Injury history of big men who made All-NBA or All-Defense past age 32 📊 Reason for cautious optimism and the intriguing case of Marcus Camby 📊

1-Anthony Davis —a top 10 player if healthy?

“If Davis strings together a healthy season, he’s automatically Top 10.”

“This is a top 10 player, objectively and one of the best two-way players when he's healthy.”

Those are just two of the lines that stuck with me from Mavs-centric podcasts this summer when the conversation turned to Anthony Davis. And it’s not like these takes are far-fetched. Just a season ago, Davis was undeniably that: averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, while finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, earning an All-NBA Second Team spot, a First Team All-Defense nod, and yet another All-Star selection.

The key, of course, with Davis is always the if/when healthy part.

After that outstanding season he kept playing at a top-10 level, starting the 2024-25 campaign on fire with the Lakers. But it turned into another injury-plagued year (a chronological overview of AD’s injury history is here, with detailed data breakdown from me in the following sections): a bruised heel, abdominal and adductor strains piled up, forcing him to miss 31 games and limiting him to just nine appearances as a Maverick. AD's recent health problems didn’t end there. Later in the summer it was reported that he underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina suffered during last season, another injury scare for Mavericks fans and one that kept him out of 5-on-5 action until just a couple of days ago.

Photo by Tim Heitman / Getty Images

2-All-NBA Team selections: a young man’s award 📊

Circling back to my initial question about Davis’s remaining peak years, the real question for me is this: even if healthy, is he guaranteed a Top 10 spot as he enters his age 32-33 season and turns 33 in March?

To see what kind of historical precedent exists, I started my research by parsing All-NBA Team selections, spanning more than 30 years and going back to 1994. Earning a spot on one of the All-NBA teams is a good signal that a player is in that top 10–15 conversation.

My first takeaway from the data is that All-NBA Team selection really is a young man’s award. The average age of a player making one of the three teams is just 27.5 years.

Age Distribution of All-NBA Team Selections Since 1994

Only 78 of the total 480 spots, just 16 percent, went to players who started the season at age 32 or older. Since 1994, there have been only 36 such players, a list dominated by LeBron James (9 selections after age 32), Karl Malone (6), and Steph Curry (5).

3-Do big men peak earlier? A short and exclusive list 📊

The next step in my analysis was to see if All-NBA selections differ by position, with the goal of narrowing down the research to big men more comparable to Davis. And the results do show a difference: the age distribution curve for centers signals they tend to peak earlier than, say, smaller guards.

All-NBA selections: age distribution by position

Now, you could argue that AD isn’t a traditional center, and that the Mavericks are intent on building this next era with him at power forward, easing the physical load and wear-and-tear on his body as he nears his mid-30s.

To find historical comps for Davis, players who earned an All-NBA spot past age 32, I narrowed the list to centers and power forwards only. I excluded the wing/forward hybrids like Dominique Wilkins, Dennis Rodman, Detlef Schrempf, Scottie Pippen, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, who spent more time between small forward and power forward rather than operating closer to the basket like Davis and other big men.

Basically, since 1994 only 11 big men have made an All-NBA team at age 32 or older. And if you look closer, most of those selections came in the 1990s and 2000s, before today’s faster, pace-and-space NBA, in an era dominated by physical bigs.