May 23

Every time I’m reading (or listening) about Copper Flagg I get more excited. I just wish the Mavs have a new GM who can , objectively take a look at our roster and decide what to do. I’m ok with either direction, trade every older player, and do quick rebuild around CF (since we don’t control our picks from ‘27-‘30). Or find another ball handler and go for it.

Another great analysis Iztok with a perspective that is unique and different from other pre-draft reads!

I was just reading some other pre-draft articles and was reminded about Mavs picking Melvin Ajinça last year … have to admit in all that’s happened in Mavs world this year I have no idea how he’s progressed this year overseas and could he be ready to join Mavs and make an impact next year?

