Terry K. Cargill
2h

Great article. The focus on the offensive end was really well done, and the video examples were really helpful in demonstrating Coop's ability to learn not only as the season progresses, but also even within a single game. His ability to see the game and learn it seems remarkable for a 19-year-old player.

I totally agree with you that the Mavs coaching staff does not seem to have much of an offensive strategy. That may be the result of a very ill-fitting team, but they really don't seem to have very good offensive sets that they run (or perhaps really no offensive sets at all). There is a lot of name recognition on the coaching staff, but they don't seem to have a great offensive (or defensive) philosophy. Perhaps they want to just free-lance, but the lack of real point guard play seems to be a drawback to that style. I am a fan of both Nembhard and B-Will, but neither is a true starting point guard. Both are overexposed in that role, which leads to a lot of indecision offensively.

I believe that Flagg's defensive ability also really bodes well for the future.

Thanks for a really enjoyable read!

