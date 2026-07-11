Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Lakers’ offseason big bang already happened.

Last week brought the transformation into a new team and, perhaps more importantly, a new vision for the Luka Dončić era. Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Kevon Looney are now in the building. The core is largely set.

But the finishing touch is still missing.

Whether it’s Jonathan Kuminga, another athletic wing, or yet another Rob Pelinka surprise, the waiting game continues. Hopefully, there is still one more move left before training camp.

That doesn’t mean Lakers fans can’t, or shouldn’t, have some fun.

This year’s Summer League team is one of the most exciting in years. Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero and Chris Mañon have all shown glimpses of players who could eventually contribute to the real team.

Glimpses of what could be.

What if the Lakers could finally have nice things? What if they could finally have athletes?

So, here are a few short observations from a thoroughly entertaining Summer League opener in Las Vegas.

Today’s highlights:

Abundance of freak athleticism More flashes of Carr’s multi-level game Thiero’s leaps are fun, but the small steps matter more in the long term

1–Abundance of freak athleticism

If you’re not sold on this Lakers Summer League team—or you’re not a sicko like me spending my mornings here in Greece watching full Summer League games—you can just check out the highlights from last night’s opener.

Two young Lakers with dynamite in their legs made the highlight reel, turning the game into a dunk fest with countless dunks, lobs, and other plays showcasing their athleticism. Meanwhile, Chris Mañon did what Chris Mañon always does, providing relentless on-ball pressure while making his trademark defensive plays, getting deflections and seemingly getting a hand on every loose ball.

I can’t remember the last Lakers game that featured this many dunks of every kind. Thiero and Carr connected for lobs, Thiero threw down a windmill worthy of a dunk contest, and Carr went coast-to-coast for a thunderous jam in the fourth quarter.

Thiero's first-quarter lob and one of his head-at-the-rim chase-down blocks were reminders of what could make him one of the NBA's best leapers next season. His explosiveness literally jumps off the screen.

Saying Carr's defense is a work in progress is probably an understatement. His lack of strength and defensive discipline will almost certainly get him into trouble and limit his role as a rookie. But his two blocks in less than a minute during the first quarter were another reminder that his length and explosiveness give him the tools to become an exciting defensive playmaker if he ever fully embraces that role.

More than anything, this game was a reminder of how exciting the idea of athleticism can be. A summer dream of "what ifs."

2-More flashes of Carr's multi-level game